Spring Grove native Billy Welsby never expected to be an influencer, let alone one with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

In fact, when Welsby started his TikTok account, he exclusively posted videos of his gymnastics workouts and practices. Welsby, 20, attends one of the few schools in the United States with a male gymnastics team, Springfield College in Massachusetts.

During COVID-19 shutdowns, Welsby took to the outdoors. He made a few travel-based TikToks about landmarks in Florida, New York and Maryland, which each brought in a few thousand views.

"The one place that wasn't shut down was the outdoors," Welsby says. "So I started filming outdoor spots, hiking areas and overlooks."

Welsby's videos weren't in viral territory yet, however. At least, not until he posted a video about the White Cliffs of Conoy, a nature preserve in Marietta featuring stunning looks of the Susquehanna River.

Little did he know, the TikTok video of his journey to the White Cliffs of Conoy would kickstart his life as a Pennsylvania-based travel influencer. The video immediately went viral, bringing in more than 500,000 views in the first day, Welsby says.

Going viral was surprising, but Welsby says he loved how it felt.

"It was shocking waking up and just seeing my phone screen full of notifications," Welsby says. "A lot of the comments were positive and lots of people were tagging their friends … it felt good to inspire people to go out and travel."

Since then, he has posted several dozen travel-based TikTok videos, which for Welsby includes content categories like food, gardens, abandoned spaces, state parks, graffiti spots and more.

Traveling the state

Many of his videos have taken place in Lancaster County. Welsby made viral TikToks based on places like Sight & Sound Theatres, Tellus360, the Cartoon Network Hotel, Shady Maple Smorgasbord and the Exchange, among many other local hot spots.

"I’ve done a lot of Lancaster (content) because it’s done so well," Welsby says. "I’ve realized over time with the posts that do well, that a lot of my incoming followers do come in from Lancaster. It’s definitely a large body of people I’d like to please."

In addition to Lancaster, Welsby travels all across Pennsylvania to experience new things and make social media content.

"I feel like we're genuinely a state that covers anything you can think of," Welsby says. "I never really run out of ideas because there's just so many."

Welsby keeps track of all the places he wants to visit on a whiteboard.

For inspiration, sometimes Welsby will research popular spots, or he'll take suggestions from commenters. He keeps an open mind about where he goes, Welsby says.

"Some of the best spots are actually the ones I stumble upon," Welsby says.

The process

When Welsby shows up somewhere new, he doesn't bring any more equipment than the average person going out to dinner.

Welsby takes all the videos on his phone, an iPhone 13 Pro. It's his most powerful tool — he not only takes video on his phone, but he also uses a video editing software called VN to cut the clips and add transitions.

After that, he uploads directly from his phone to TikTok, where he then adds tags, description text, a trending song and anything else he needs before it goes live.

Welsby doesn't just make content for his own TikTok channel, he freelances and also makes content for his college's social media channels. In the fall, Welsby will start an internship as a social media coordinator with luxury car brand BMW.

"I love social media, but didn't ever think of it as a job until it kind of turned into one," Welsby says. He's dual majoring in marketing and business administration, and expects to graduate in 2023. After graduation, he intends to continue his career in social media.

Managing a successful TikTok account isn't rocket science. The key is to be consistent, Welsby says.

"Find your niche," Welsby says. "Be creative at the beginning, but once you have that one video do really well, be consistent. Do the exact same thing with slight modification, and keep going."

Notes from the reporter: behind-the-scenes at Zoetropolis On a Thursday in July, Billy Welsby and I went to Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. My get-up was cumbersome, comparatively — two phones, a beat-up notebook, colorful pens. Blaine Shahan, lead photographer at LNP|LancasterOnline, accompanied me to the interview so he could get some behind-the-scenes shots of Welsby's process. Welsby simply brought his phone. Our goal at Zoetropolis, at 112 N. Water St., was two-fold: I wanted to interview Welsby about his TikTok account, @billywelsby123, and he used the opportunity to visit one of the places that his commenters suggested he visit. We sat outdoors on an 80-something degree day. At first, Welsby visually scoped out his surroundings. He didn't pull his phone out until the food arrived — he got a buffalo chicken pizza and I got a white pizza. Welsby took my recommendation after I raved about Zoetropolis' delicious Detroit-style pizza. After we got our food, he took a few photos and short videos, enlisting me to grab a piece of pizza from the tray so he could get an action shot. And basically, within a minute, he was done, and we ate. After our bellies were full, Welsby shot a few quick videos of the exterior and interior. I asked one of the people at the movie theater counter if we could go into the empty theater so Welsby could see how untraditional and unique it was (for the uninitiated, Zoetropolis' theater has lots of couches and comfortable chairs, unlike a traditional movie theater setting with the pleather kick-back chairs). She generously obliged. The process took only about five minutes. Between me asking questions and Shahan taking photos, our process was nearly quadruple more complicated than Welsby's set up. Welsby waited to put up his Zoetropolis TikTok to line up with this story publishing. To view it, visit [x].