LancasterHistory will pay tribute this weekend to a handful of Black artists who brought pride to Lancaster County in the early to mid-20th century.

"Black Excellence in the Arts" is a pop-up exhibition that will feature music, film and archival items and documents to tell the stories of local artists.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, in addition to the musicians, the exhibit will show clips from documentarian Madeline Anderson's film "Integration Report 1." Information Specialist Shianne Hargrove will present the program at 2 p.m., and the public can view the exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for non-members, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.

Read below to learn a little bit about some of the featured artists in advance of Saturday's showcase and visit lancasterhistory.org for more information.

The Hamboners

In the early to mid-'50s, the Hamboners could stake a claim as the most popular musical export out of Lancaster. The quartet of Charles Simms, Joseph Jackson, Warren Hyson and Louis Wilson, all teenagers aged 13 to 15, appeared on the nationally televised Ted Mack's "Original Amateur Hour" program in 1954 and won the talent competition three weeks in a row.

Jackson would later achieve the unfortunate distinction of being one of the first Lancastrians killed in the Vietnam War. The city would later honor him with "Joe Jackson Park," a tot lot at the corners of Christian and Dauphin streets in Lancaster city.

Jake Parks

Born in 1847, Jake Parks was known as a friendly man who always had a banjo and wheelbarrow in tow when making his rounds in Lancaster city. A 1915 Intelligencer Journal profile notes of Parks that "There are few men in Lancaster in his walk of life who enjoys the respect of white people to a greater extent than this modest colored man."

Upon Parks' death in 1924, the Sunday News started a fundraiser for a proper burial in Stevens Greenland Cemetery, hoping to achieve $100. Parks popularity in the city proved to be strong, as the newspaper would report at the time that the fund achieved $208 ($3,639 adjusted for inflation).

The Crystalaires

The story of the Crystalaires is one marked with tragedy and a fair number of "what ifs."

While information on the group is scant, the Crystalaires were a doo-wop group based in Lancaster with members ranging in age from 16 to 18 and formed in or shortly before 1959. They recorded at least one single locally, "Nobody Nowhere." On May 25, 1959, on the way back from a gig in Reading, the group was involved in a car crash that killed four of its members, according to the Tapewrecks Blog.

In 1960, Stan Selfon, founder of Stan's Record Bar, re-released "Nobody Nowhere" to help raise funds for headstones for the deceased.

The Tranells

Hailing from McCaskey High School, The Tranells were an R&B vocal group in the style of early Motown acts. Chet Stewart founded the group in 1962, which also featured Chet's sister Joanie, Buddy Gantz, Howard Washington, Al Gates, Harry Wilkerson, Harold Sheetz and David McPhail.

In 1964, the group traveled to Philadelphia to record their one minor hit, "Come On and Tell Me" for Chelten Records. The 7" single of the song is still quite rare - on Discogs.com, a single copy of "Come On and Tell Me" is currently available for $227.