Anyone can declare a song is bad.

But thoroughly making the case for the root of its stink, like a high school debate team president prepared to smoke his rival, takes another level of musical analysis.

And one Philadelphia man thrives at it.

Enter Pat Finnerty, a working musician who’s toured as a guitarist with indie acts and hosted popular full-band karaoke nights at beloved bar and venue Johnny Brenda’s. Despite my love of the Philly music scene, that’s not where I first encountered Finnerty.

Instead, it was through the computer screen.

About a year ago, Finnerty launched a YouTube series, aptly titled “What Makes This Song Stink.” On the surface, it sounds terrible. Some dude complaining about a song he doesn’t like? I can pull up a bar stool to any place in the city and cue up Ariana Grande if I want to hear that. (And Ari rules, thank you very much.)

But Finnerty’s musical prowess allows him to dissect a song at its roots to uncover the secret to its stench, whether it’s Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” or Weezer’s “Beverly Hills.” And he’s able to do so with ample humor and an easygoing delivery, making it feel less like a reply guy writing a dissertation in the comment section and more like a friend sharing his thoughts over coffee.

He’s often armed with an electric guitar in his lap, ready to demonstrate how a given song’s lick echoes something else. (While musical borrowing happens frequently, Finnerty’s critiques focus on elements that are trite, lazy or just go horribly wrong.)

Occasionally, Finnerty will get behind the drums to prove his point, too. In episode 2, Finnerty puts Kid Rock’s foul “All Summer Long” on trial. He notes how the track is a mashup of two celebrated songs, “Werewolves of London” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” and yet creates something offensively terrible in the process.

Then he takes a closer look at the drums – realizing the drum fill that kicks the song off is the same as Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

“When you think about the fact that all they needed to do to make something different out of a song that’s already two songs, they could have put an original drum fill at the intro,” Finnerty says, “but instead they use one of the most famous … drum intros of all time … it kind of makes you want to bang your head off of a snare drum.”

That music nerd humor is key to enjoying Finnerty’s videos. (Which, by the way, aren’t family-friendly due to their language.) On occasion, it’s a little “inside baseball,” like when he says “Beato” after noting a certain chord progression, referencing music educator Rick Beato.

It’s one of the series’ several inside jokes. There’s also the ridiculous mobile of guitar pedals (and a giant Dunkin’ cup) that hovers around Finnerty while he speaks, as if he’s a little gearhead baby. When he recently reached the milestone of 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, he hung the large silver plaque noting the accomplishment from the mobile. He now wears a construction helmet as it precariously circles his head.

By now, you’ve probably got the sense that these videos don’t take the most direct route. Actually, they’re unapologetically meandering. That’s part of their charm.

Sometimes Finnerty will interview his neighbors in Philly, and sometimes he’ll look for input from other “man on the street”-type encounters – like the guy working behind the counter at Blinds2Go, who impossibly, became a recurring character.

Because of Finnerty’s propensity to take the road less traveled, these videos aren’t short — some of them hover around 45 minutes. For those with shorter attention spans, he has a series of mini videos too, brilliantly named “Little Stinkers.”

He’s also relentless — a character trait that paid off in 2020, when he had the possessed idea to have Dave Grohl — yes, of Foo Fighters and Nirvana fame — to join him on a cover of Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing.” Finnerty launched 24-hour livestream campaign to get Grohl’s attention, among other antics, and finally, nine hours into the stream, Grohl joined him on Instagram live. Finnerty got his “Money for Nothing” wish, and the stunt even got the attention of Rolling Stone.

It's all incredibly silly, which is why I love it so much. My fiance stumbled on Finnerty’s videos online sometime this year, and I was immediately hooked. I also started following him on Instagram (@the_pat_finnerty_show). Tuning into his Instagram livestreams, watching hilarious comments flutter by from fellow nerds, gives my brain a brief respite from the horrors happening around us. When one of those 45-minute videos drops, my fiance and I settle in on the couch as if it’s appointment viewing. He makes us laugh, takes us on an absurd ride and often teaches us something, too.

Even when Finnerty criticizes a song I have nostalgic fondness for, like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Dani California,” I can’t help but to laugh.

So often, we hear the refrain of only wanting to focus on the positive. Finnerty has found a way to focus on the negative without being mean-spirited, whiny or annoying — something worth raising a giant Dunkin’ cup to.

Jenelle Janci is LNP | LancasterOnline’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.