The first thing you hear is a rendition of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer" playing from a Bluetooth speaker.

Then, a vibrant red scooter comes into view, its rear side holding a large cooler plastered with pictures of ice cream.

Twelve-year-old Landisville native Bennett Dufrene, known locally as Mr. Ice Cream Kid, greets you.

He has a variety of ice cream options for sale, from Klondike bars to Snickers ice cream bars, rocket popsicles and more.

Bennett can usually be found riding his custom-designed electric scooter around several locations in Lancaster County, from makers markets to nursing homes, and many places in between.

One day, Bennett hopes to go to Penn State University to study business, in hopes of owning his own ice cream parlor. For now, he'll settle for starting at the Stone Independent School in Lancaster this fall, while selling ice cream from his scooter.

"I'm not your average middle schooler," Bennett says.

'I could do that'

It started when Bennett was 9 years old.

His parents, Bernie and Courtney Dufrene, were watching "Wheel of Fortune" when his dad came across a Cruizin' Cooler on Facebook Marketplace.

Cruizin' Coolers are motorized scooters with a cooler attached that acts as a seat for the driver.

"He said, 'Bennett, we're not buying it. Don't get any ideas.' But I was already getting ideas, because I've already seen people selling lemonade. And I was like, hey, I could do that. But since it's me, Bennett, I would want to make it special," Bennett says.

So, he created a business proposal and gave it to his parents. At first, it included lofty ideas, like working up to 14-hour days.

"I told him, I love the ambition, but (his plan) was a little aggressive," Courtney says.

Bennett wouldn't accept no for an answer.

He's equipped with his dad's entrepreneurial spirit, Courtney says. His dad, Bernie, has worked in marketing and sales for the past 20 years.

At first, the decision to start a business was difficult for Courtney. She describes herself as a Type-A person who questions everything and always has a plan.

But she trusted Bennett and Bernie to create something special together.

"I didn't want to hinder the creative process with my questioning," Courtney says. "I just trust the process and I trusted them. They thrive together. They're two peas in a pod."

Bennett came up with the name Mr. Ice Cream. Bernie added in the "kid" part at the end to secure a domain name online, though Bennett still mostly calls himself Mr. Ice Cream.

For the most part, Bennett has complete control over his business. Bennett and his parents buy new ice cream in bulk at BJ's Wholesale Club. He then calculates the cost of each individual unit and figures out how to price them to make a profit.

"In the beginning of the season, if we want to get new ice cream products, we go and find the ice creams we want to have, and we buy it in bulk," Bennett says. "We find the individual price for each ice cream. We round it up, and that's how we get the actual sale."

When he makes a profit, it's split among three categories: College saving, spending and donations.

Through his business, Bennett has donated several thousand dollars to organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Power Packs Project and other causes.

"He gets a say in whatever he donates to," Courtney says. "Every now and again, he has a big heart, so he'll see something for elephants (and donate)."

"That hits me right here," Bennett says, pointing to his heart.

'No two kids are the same'

Bennett sells in many locations, from makers markets to nursing homes to his local park, the Amos Herr Community Park in Landisville.

For the park, Courtney says Bennett has one rule: Be home before dinner.

Bennett loves the excitement of meeting new people, and says he especially loves seeing little kids at events.

"I'll turn my music up all the way and start driving over, but very slowly," Bennett says. "One person says it and they all chime in: ice cream! So, the parents are looking everywhere. That's when I start to drive a little more slow because I don't want to run anyone over."

During events, Bernie and/or Courtney often are in his vicinity, but let Bennett be independent.

"We'll sit, and we always hear people say, 'Did you see that kid?' And then they talk about it," Courtney says. "We never interject ... They're always making comments about his age."

Sometimes, however, Bennett's parents hear people mention he shouldn't be working, and that he should just be a kid.

"They don't understand that he is a kid, and he's the biggest kid I know, but he's also oddly a 40-year-old motivational speaker inside a 12-year-old body. You have to meet him to understand that no two kids are the same," Courtney says.

If anything, Bennett's parents can't get him to stop and take a break, Courtney says.

Bennett has always been a "natural salesman," Courtney says.

When Bennett was 2 years old, Courtney recalls being in the grocery store and having Bennett tell all the women how beautiful they were.

"One time, we were in the checkout line, and he said that to the checkout woman and she cried," Courtney says. "He said it was such conviction and such a pure heart. So, he's always been so social and outgoing and loving towards people. This is just a natural fruition."

More than anything, Bennett loves to make people smile. And it helps that he makes a little bit of money to save for college while doing so.

"I love my job," Bennett says.