If you live in an older home, your house is constructed with more than just bricks and wood. There are memories ingrained in every facet of the house.

Perhaps several generations of a family grew up in your house, or maybe your house was once known for hosting lavish get-togethers.

It's easier than ever to learn about historical homes in Lancaster County, especially Lancaster city.

Lee Stoltzfus, 67, is using his retirement years to make a living catalog of homes in Lancaster city. It's a celebration to those who live in the homes now, as well as those who lived there before.

Stoltzfus' life experiences could serve as a love letter to Lancaster County and its history. Before retirement, Stoltzfus bought and sold antique books.

His Instagram account, @lancaster_streetscape, is an expansive gallery of houses in Lancaster city, from the large, Victorian homes in Chestnut Hill to the smaller, older houses in Cabbage Hill.

(Want to figure out if Stoltzfus photographed your home? Check out this interactive Google Map of homes in Lancaster city he's photographed.)

"When I photograph those historic houses, I realize it's more than just photographing historic houses," Stoltzfus says. "It's celebrating the people who live in those houses, the people who live and work in the area. It's celebrating the city."

Serendipity in practice

Stoltzfus, who lives just outside Lancaster city, has a large collage on display at the Community Mennonite Church, at 328 W. Orange St. in downtown Lancaster. The collage features pictures of 49 Lancaster city houses during the springtime, all of which featuring flowers and blooming trees outside the house.

"What I'm doing now represents 50 years of work," Stoltzfus says. He started taking photos when he was 17, developing them in his mother's fruit cellar.

Stoltzfus recalls "splashing all these chemicals on her canned peaches."

Nowadays, the process is much more simple.

IF YOU GO What: A collage of Lancaster city homes from Lee Stoltzfus called "Springtime in Lancaster," as well as several works of art from other artists. Where: Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster. When: Exhibit runs through the end of October. Open on First Friday (Oct. 7) from 5-8 p.m., and Oct. 14-16, or by appointment. Call 717-392-7567 for more information, or to schedule an appointment. Cost: Free admission. More information: communitymennonite.org.

On cloudy days, Stoltzfus walks around Lancaster city in hopes of finding the next house to capture his fancy, an endeavor he calls "urban hiking." Cloudy days ensure that he gets the best lighting for his photos, as too much sunlight would cast stark shadows.

There are no predetermined houses to photograph, and there's no pressure to meet a quota.

In an ideal world, Stoltzfus could plan his photos around street sweeping schedules to have a higher chance at getting a great photo. But, Stoltzfus keeps it casual, not wanting it to feel like too much of a job, he says.

Stoltzfus takes photos on his iPhone, then uploads them to a computer, where he uses Photoshop to get rid of power lines and gas meters. Stoltzfus also uses Adobe Lightroom to edit the lighting and tones.

"I'm not doing journalism here," Stoltzfus says. "I'm not doing real estate ads. I'm just doing this for my own pleasure."

Though, Stoltzfus says he has seen information he wrote on his Instagram account used in real estate ads. He's happy to help, he says.

He loves Lancaster city, and wants to return the favor by capturing its beauty, Stoltzfus says.

A great photo takes a blissful exchange of serendipity and curb appeal.

"It doesn't require a great, big house to have lots of curb appeal," Stoltzfus says. "It just requires someone who takes a lot of pride in the property."

Stoltzfus may take many photos during his urban hiking adventures, though there's no guarantee he'll upload them.

"I'll just shoot at random," Stoltzfus says. "I'll come back with lots of images on my iPhone and download them. And, if I'm lucky, maybe I'll select one. I'm very haphazard about this, because it's supposed to just be pleasure."

Preserving history

Though Stoltzfus takes pictures of Lancaster city homes for fun, he knows he's preserving Lancaster County's history, too.

"I'm always aware that I'm just following in the footsteps of historians who came before me, who don't have access to all these online sources," Stoltzfus says.

He takes particular interest in the work of the late John Snyder, who founded the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County and the Heritage Center of Lancaster County. Both organizations focused heavily on preserving Lancaster County history. The Heritage Center has since closed down.

To research, Stoltzfus says he uses the LNP|LancasterOnline newspaper archives, all of which are available online. Articles from as early as 1796 are available to research.

He also supplements his research with books and other writings.

"It's a great time to be a historian," Stoltzfus says. "You can be a historian in your basement, in your pajamas, and do as much significant research, almost, as someone could 20 years ago when they were wandering around from library to library."

Before social media, which gives people to-the-second updates on other peoples' lives, newspapers would serve as the medium to release the news about a house party or engagement.

People would submit to the newspaper about trips they had been on recently, and the celebrations held.

"Even the smallest houses were documented this way," Stoltzfus says. "All of a sudden, every house has a story to tell."

Stoltzfus started his in-depth research on Lancaster County homes with historic one-story houses, focusing on streets like East Chestnut, Church Street, Howard Avenue, North Mulberry and South Queen, among others. He published his photos and research online.

Stoltzfus credits Howard Avenue as one of his favorite streets in Lancaster city, a comment that always draws skepticism, he says.

"That's where a lot of the earliest houses in Lancaster city are," Stoltzfus says. "And they survived because that area has never been as prosperous as some other areas. So, they didn't knock down those old houses and build new ones."

Currently, Stoltzfus is working on a full-scale research project about the grand houses in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

To make sure that the work Stoltzfus does is preserved, even if something were to happen to Stoltzfus, he started to print books and give them to local libraries and historical organizations.

He doesn't want to publish them for sale, because that would feel too much like working, Stoltzfus says.

"I've published half a dozen websites about local history," Stoltzfus says. "It is true that a disadvantage of publishing online is that it's not permanent. If I get hit by a bus, is all that information going to disappear? It might. ... I'd hate to see that work disappear."