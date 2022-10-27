County fairs have a lot of moving parts.

Organizers figure out the best placement for rides, games, attractions, seated areas, performances, exhibits and more. But, they also have to pick the face of their fair, too.

Typically a teenage girl, a chosen fair queen has many duties. If the fair has a parade, she's often at the center. She also often walks around and talks to guests, promoting the fair and its agriculture.

For many fairs, queens are a longstanding tradition. But, this year, the New Holland Farmers Fair added on a new tradition, crowning its first queen, 17-year-old Kendell Moats.

"Kendell is the perfect first fair queen a fair could have," says Paulene Redding, one of the organizers with the New Holland Farmers Fair. "She has many great qualities, but, to me, her genuine personality and passion for agriculture make her the ideal contestant to build the foundation of our program upon."

This year, five Lancaster County fairs crowned fair queens, including the Elizabethtown Fair, the Manheim Community Farm Show, the New Holland Farmers Fair, the Solanco Fair and the West Lampeter Community Fair.

The Denver Fair typically has a fair queen, but didn't have enough interest this year, spokesperson Lorraine Korber said in a previous interview with LNP|LancasterOnline. The Ephrata Fair does not have a fair queen program.

Here's what the Lancaster County fair queens say, in their own voices, about the program and what it means to them.

Elizabethtown Fair Queen Abigail Nissley

Age: 17.

Grade: 12.

School: Lower Dauphin High School.

Future plans/profession ideas: After I graduate, I plan to take a gap year to travel with a missions program and then attend a four-year university to major in either psychology or neuroscience.

What interested you about trying out/applying to be a fair queen?

Ever since I was a child, I always admired the fair queens, and I wanted to have the same opportunity to represent both agriculture and my community. The experience has not disappointed me, and I have cherished the moments I received to serve as an interface between the community and agriculture.

Why do you think maintaining the fair queen tradition is important?

For me, the fair queen program represents the power of women in the local community and agriculture, so I think maintaining the fair queen tradition is essential to celebrate women as leaders and representatives for their community and for agriculture.

What’s a fun fact about you that would surprise readers?

I live on a dairy farm and enjoy raising sheep, goats and pigs to exhibit at the Elizabethtown Fair every year.

What’s your favorite aspect of living in Lancaster County?

I love the open fields and the rich heritage of hard work and agriculture in Lancaster County. I loved growing up on a farm in Lancaster County, being connected to the rich community of agriculture.

Manheim Community Farm Show Fair Queen Genna Eberly

Age: 17.

Grade: 12.

School: Manheim Central High School.

Future plans/Profession ideas: I would like to pursue a career in special education.

What interested you about trying out/applying to be a fair queen?

I was interested in applying for Farm Show queen because it gave me an opportunity to share my story as well as advocate for what is important to me (agriculture) and teach the youth so they are able to advocate for agriculture and one day themselves.

Why do you think maintaining the fair queen tradition is important?

It allows young girls as well as young adults to advocate for what they believe in as well as let them grow personally in areas that may be uncomfortable (public speaking, advocating for what you believe and more).

What's a fun fact about you that would surprise readers?

I like crafting with my hands and having many opportunities to learn new stitches with crocheting as well as some knitting. And being able to craft many things such as baby hats, blankets, scarfs, etc.

What's your favorite aspect of living in Lancaster County?

My favorite part of living in Lancaster County is the support and the family feeling. I like going to the store or the mall and knowing at least one person you pass. Or going into work and having one person you haven't talked to in a while and still having that familiarity. I also like the "mixing pot" of cultural differences, as well as the balance of city and rural areas.

New Holland Fair Queen Kendell Moats

Age: 17.

Grade: 12.

School: Garden Spot High School.

Future plans/profession ideas: I plan on attending a four-year college to pursue a broadcast communications degree. After college, I would like to be a news anchor.

What interested you about trying out/applying to be a fair queen?

In high school I have become heavily involved in the National FFA Organization. I do not come from an agriculture background, so this was all very new to me. I have become an advocate for agriculture of these last 4 years, and have loved learning new things from my classmates everyday. When I heard about the New Holland Fair Queen position, I was instantly drawn in. I wanted to spread the word of agriculture all over New Holland to people of all ages!

What's it like being New Holland's first-ever fair queen?

I love being New Holland's first ever Fair Queen! I babysit during the week, so I really loved seeing all the kids I babysit enjoying the rides and candy apples! I handed out ribbons at our livestock show and was so pleased to congratulate the winners. During fair week I was able to meet people of all ages and share smiles and laughs with so many. It makes me feel amazing to start a tradition.

Why do you think maintaining the fair queen tradition is important?

It grows agriculture advocacy. The New Holland Fair is a 90-year tradition that has rich history behind it. I would love for other girls in years to come to spread word of how amazing the New Holland Fair community is, as well as agriculture.

What’s a fun fact about you that would surprise readers?

I am a dog mom! I bought a black lab in February of 2022 and have loved raising her. We go on lots of hikes and get lots of Starbucks together!

What’s your favorite aspect of living in Lancaster County?

I love Lancaster County sunsets! I feel like the colors in the sky you see here you can’t see anywhere else.

Solanco Fair Queen Haylee Byers

Age: 18.

Grade: Freshman in college.

School: HACC-Lancaster campus.

Future plans/profession ideas: Flight nurse.

What interested you about trying out/applying to be a fair queen?

Being Fair Queen would provide a lot of great opportunities, which intrigued me. Also all the people you meet and relationships you create throughout the program.

Why do you think maintaining the fair queen tradition is important?

The Fair Queen represents the community at various events and promotes agriculture which I believe is very important to continue.

What’s a fun fact about you that would surprise readers?

I have been working as clinical medical assistant for 6 months now.

What’s your favorite aspect of living in Lancaster County?

My favorite aspect of Lancaster County is the vast farmland and beautiful forests, lakes and rivers. The diversity here also makes it a great place!

West Lampeter Community Fair Queen Kiera Knapp

Age: 17.

Grade: 11.

School: Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Future plans/profession ideas: Attending nursing school and eventually becoming a midwife.

What interested you about trying out/applying to be a fair queen?

My family has always had involvement at the West Lampeter Community Fair. I was fascinated watching my babysitters, family friends and classmates in the Fair Queen competition over the years, which led me to apply.

Why do you think maintaining the fair queen tradition is important?

The West Lampeter Community Fair has been around for 98 years. It is strictly based on agriculture and traditions. Every year the community comes together to watch the Queen candidates compete for the title. The Queen’s duties throughout the week are iconic to the people who have been experiencing our hometown fair for most of their lives.

What’s a fun fact about you that would surprise readers?

I grew up on a stage in front of judges as I was a competitive dancer in tap, jazz, hip hop and lyrical genres.

What’s your favorite aspect of living in Lancaster County?

Wherever you go, you know someone! Even though we have a lot of farmland in Lancaster County, familiar faces surround us and it makes living here special.

Editor's note: These answers, collected via email, have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.