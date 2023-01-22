Kate Baer felt like she was having a fling. The author should have been working on her debut novel. But instead, she found joy indulging in a different creative endeavor: poetry. “I had been working on a novel for a while, like four years,” Baer says. “And I started cheating on it with poetry, which is very fun, very sexy.”

Baer says the illicit relationship soon became her main focus. Her most recent poetry collection, “And Yet” — released in November 2022 — is her third in as many years to become a New York Times bestseller. And, she’s got a contract for two more poetry collections with HarperCollins; she’s writing her fourth now.

The poet, 37, lives with her husband and four children outside of Millersville. Her work found a wider readership in 2014 after a blog post she wrote — a survival piece written from the trenches of being a mother without much support — was picked up by the Huffington Post and subsequently went viral. (The article has since been taken down to protect her family’s privacy.)

Following that article’s success, she signed with an agent in 2015 to write a novel. By 2019, Baer had a contract with HarperCollins to publish her debut poetry collection.

“What Kind of Woman” was released on Nov. 3, 2020, the day of the presidential election.

Baer says between COVID-19 and the election, she had low expectations for the book’s sales. A week later she was surprised when she learned “What Kind of Woman” was number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

“That wasn’t even on my radar. I just hoped more than my family and friends would buy it,” Baer says. “That was really shocking. And also obviously, a huge milestone and moment, but one that I was very much not expecting.”

After the success of “What Kind of Woman,” Baer immediately signed on to write another collection for HarperCollins.

But between her debut and her planned follow-up, Baer quickly crafted another collection. (She says she slipped the book in between her debut and latest release. As if casually slipping in a second New York Times bestselling poetry book is just something people do.)

Her second book, “I Hope This Finds You Well,” features erasure poems — a style of found poetry where the poet creates new text by erasing or blacking out words from existing texts. In Baer’s case, the source material came in the form of negative messages she received on social media.

“That was a very difficult book to write. I was really glad when it was over. It was very tedious because I had to go through so many messages that I couldn’t use,” Baer says. “When people ask about doing any more of those, I just say if you want to send me a hateful message, please use nouns, please use adjectives, because it’s really annoying to get a bunch of unkind messages and not be able to use them.”

An ‘open book’

Baer is the daughter of an elementary school teacher and a meatpacking plant worker, who later became a Christian radio host. She grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia where she spent her time reading Amish romance novels and Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” series. She majored in English at Eastern Mennonite University.

Baer’s poetry is intimate and often personal or confessional, though she says she doesn’t really write about her parents or her children.

“In general, I’m a very open book,” Baer says. “I very rarely hesitate and when I do, I try to ask myself, is it ego that’s making me stop or is it protecting somebody else? And if it’s just ego, I need to just plow on.”

Baer says the influence of the people and culture of southeastern Pennsylvania has subtly influenced her writing in ways that are hard to pinpoint.

“In the Philly suburbs and in Lancaster County there’s such a diverse group of belief systems,” Baer says. “I happen to live in the country now, which is very much facing a lot of opinions and lifestyles that I maybe don’t agree with, and so I think that probably creeps into my writing in some kind way but it’s hard to gauge. I’m sure that is an influence.”

AN EXCERPT Here’s a poem from “And Yet,” Kate Baer’s latest poetry collection, available now through HarperCollins. These Days We come in from a downpour to find it raining indoors. I don’t know how to avoid it — My body ages, my anger burns into a seam. I am so annoyed by love and still it comes.

The human experience

Yes, Baer’s debut collection is called “What Kind of Woman.” And yes, she often addresses the various roles women take on in society. But that doesn’t mean her work is solely for a female audience.

Fellow writer and friend Sara Petersen says Baer’s work resonates with her and others because it’s thought-provoking but accessible and relatable.

“Kate’s writing feels like crystallized moments of pulsing humanity that too often pass the rest of us by without really noticing them for what they are; the stuff of life,” Petersen wrote in an email. “Her poems can be about big things — climate change and gun violence — or small things like reading on the couch alone or eating a juicy peach but they are all firmly rooted in the human experience.”

“Halfway There” — a poem from “And Yet” — is a poignant reminder for anyway that it’s never too late to find the courage to start over. Baer writes:

“Whatever happens, / you are free to go. Free / to peel off what’s left of this story and choose / another. It is not / too late. / It is definitely worth the trouble.”

The ability to write poetry that maintains its artistic value but is accessible is key for Baer.

“I’m still so shocked that anyone would go into a store and buy poetry because often the feedback I get is poetry is not for me,” Baer says. “I mean, I don’t blame them. We do our children dirty in school by teaching them old dead white guys. Making kids read Shakespeare and Robert Frost is not a way to get children or teenagers interested in poetry. It’s such a buzzkill. It’s so boring.”

For Baer, when people say they don’t like poetry, it’s like someone saying they don’t like music if all they’ve ever heard was hard rock. She recommends an Instagram account called @poetryisnotaluxury — which takes its name from a line from Audre Lorde, the late poet and activist — that posts poetry from all genres and time periods.

Baer says one of the biggest compliments she receives is when people tell her that she got them into poetry.

“If I can be the gateway drug for poetry, if that’s my legacy, I accept that honor,” Baer says.

BOOK INFO “And Yet.” HarperPerennial. Nov. 8, 2022. 112 pages. Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Find more information at katebaer.com.