For the first time in its history, Lancaster city will have its own poet laureate.

Evita Colon, 32, or Lancaster, was chosen by a diverse 12-member committee including artists, activities, educators and other professionals in related fields. Colon was chosen from a pool of 15 applicants, which was then narrowed down to three finalists.

“I’m extremely overjoyed, humbled and honored,” said Colon. “It does have a sense of responsibility with it. When you perform it can spark an idea or raise awareness about something (people) have overlooked. It’s thought-provoking. People feel like they aren’t alone and they feel seen.”

An installation ceremony takes place on Saturday capping off a full-day of events celebrating Independent Bookstore Day at A Concrete Rose – the South Duke Street bookstore and micro-winery owned by Colon and her partner Solise White.

City Council President Amanda Bakay and Department of Neighborhood Engagement's Engagement Specialist Joshua Beltre will attend and participate in the ceremony. Bakay will speak and deliver a message from Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. During the installation, Colon will be presented with a $500 check – the first payment of a $2,500 honorarium – from the city.

Barry Kornhauser, a playwright and member of the selection committee, said that the committee will seek other grants and funding to help assure the sustainability of the city’s poet laureate in the future.

For her first act as the city’s poet laureate, Colon will perform one of her spoken-word poetry pieces during the event.

“This installation of our city’s first poet laureate is a wonderful way for Lancaster to end National Poetry Month,” said Kornhauser, the assistant director of campus and community engagement at Millersville University. “Evita met and exceeded all of our hopes and expectations for our city’s first poet laureate. Her work on the page and on the stage is powerful, beautiful, deeply inspirational, and speaks to Lancastrians of all backgrounds and ages.”

While it's the first time the city has an adult poet laureate, newspaper records show it's not the first local version of the title. In 2016, Natalia Delgado and Thea Buckwalter were named the city's first youth poet laureates. In 2008, Barbara Buckman Strasko was named Lancaster County's first poet laureate by the Lancaster Literary Guild; others to hold the title include Daina Savage, Christine Longenecker and Joseph Weitzel. Strasko and Weitzel were part of the 12-person committee that selected Colon.

‘Poetry in motion’

Sir Dominique Jordan — a poet, activist and member of the poet laureate selection committee — was one of the people to approach the Mayor’s Office about the need for a poet laureate for the city. He said he was proud to help bring the position to fruition.

“I believe Lancaster desperately needs the city poet laureate position for many reasons,” Jordan wrote in an email. “But a few are to help champion the art of storytelling, educate our community – especially our youngest members – on the power in voicing their perspectives on the environment around them and afar, as well as, inspire dialogue between our culturally diverse neighborhoods in creative and boundless ways.”

He has full confidence in Colon to do the job, too.

“Her existence alone is poetry in motion,” wrote Jordan. “She’s fierce, she’s dedicated and her roots are grounded right here in our city.”

The city’s poet laureate will be tasked with championing poetry and poetry appreciation, reading poems during civic events, engaging with the School District of Lancaster and other educational organizations in the city and attending and organizing literary events in the city. The term lasts one year.

The duties will be a natural extension of some of the things Colon is already doing through her performance and work with Speak to My Soul, her community arts and outreach program which uses art to empower and educate people about issues like racism, poverty and injustice and provides funding to artists of color. Colon has previously led poetry and performance workshops at Price Elementary School and Martin Elementary School and worked with other students during a Compass Mark summer camp.

Colon’s position as Lancaster city’s first poet laureate is the latest of many awards and honors she’s received for her poetry and performance-based work. In her senior year at Shippensburg University, Colon wrote and directed “Speak to My Soul: A Montage of Voices,” a theatrical performance which incorporated poetry and dance. Her spoken word and dance piece "Purple Cries for Blue Skies" was a featured event during the 2017 PA Governor's Arts Awards Week in Lancaster. Colon wrote “The City,” a poem that kicks off DJ Aktive’s 2019 album “The Tour” and leads into a track featuring Common, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Freeway and Bri Steves. She’s also toured London as a part of the Flo Poets collective.

“Our vision is for the poet laureate to engage the whole community, serving as a beacon and model for the power of poetry, inspiring and challenging the way we see the world, and striving to support the kind of transformation that moves us towards equity, healing, and creative expression,” said Kornhauser, the assistant director of campus and community engagement at Millersville University. “Evita does all that and more”

Marci Nelligan a poet, program manager at South Central PaARTners of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and a member of the poet laureate selection committee, agrees that Colon’s exuberance and talent for the written and spoken word form will inspire the city.

“Evita is fearless in her work, which flows with passion and energy, crackles with life and power,” said Nelligan. “Her devotion to community, and her ability to do seemingly anything with grace and talent is extraordinary. She will call us to our better selves and we will be a stronger, more joyous place for her words and her presence.”

IF YOU GO: WHAT: Lancaster poet laureate installation ceremony WHERE: A Concrete Rose, 910 S. Duke St, Suite 105, Lancaster WHEN: April 29 at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will wrap up the bookstore’s free Independent Bookstore Day festival which runs from 2-7 p.m. COST: Free and open to the public. MORE INFO: 717-208-3494; aconcreterose.com.

Identity and expression

The first poem Evita Colon remembers writing was for Martin Luther King Jr. Day while she was a student at King Elementary School in the southeast part of Lancaster city.

“I've never been able to find that poem,” said Colon. “But I just was so proud about the words that I put together and my teachers were all thrilled about it.”

Since writing that first poem as an elementary school student, Colon has continued composing poetry about the Black experience, and speaking to the Black community has remained a focus in her work.

“It’s a huge part of my poems. I mean, I am a Black woman and I write from the perspective of how I navigate the world, how I see the world and how I see other Black women being treated in this world,” said Colon. “I think it's just embedded in everything that I write. There's a sense of visibility every time I get on stage and I share these stories in a way that maybe other people who don’t relate to the experience, maybe they can empathize and humanize our experiences as well.”

Colon cites fellow poets and performers like the late rapper and poet Tupac Shakur – who inspired the name of her bookbar — and singer and lyricist Lauryn Hill as major inspirations, but one of her biggest inspirations is her mother, Stephanie Thomas.

“My mom is a poet, and I’ve always been inspired with the power of her words,” said Colon. “When I started to write my own poetry, I felt a sense of liberation. I felt a sense of belonging. And it came from just watching my mother inspire others.”

That feeling goes both ways.

“I am truly inspired by what she's doing,” said Thomas, 49, adding when she heard about her daughter’s appointment as the city’s first poet laureate she was ecstatic. “I started to cry because I was so excited for her.”

Thomas, an office assistant with the School District of Lancaster, said she recognized her daughter’s talent for poetry, memorization and performance at a young age. When Colon was 7 years old she was watching her mother and other actors rehearse a play when one of the actor’s misread their line.

“She said, no, that's not how it goes, it’s supposed to be ‘this and this,’” said Thomas. “She actually memorized the entire play – everybody's lines, who was supposed to stand where and which light was supposed to go on when.”

Now Colon brings her own child to her performances. Her 9-year-old son Dominic shares the same feelings watching his mother perform as Colon had watching her mother.

“I feel proud and happy and excited,” Dominic said. “My mom is a great poet. I’m inspired, because I see her work hard for the things she does.”

Though he hasn’t written much himself, he hopes his mom can come teach poetry at his school.

“I wanted to leave a legacy for him,” said Colon. “He’s been a part of this journey from the beginning.”