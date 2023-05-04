Lancaster has a long history of welcoming immigrants and refugees.

Lancaster city is one of 18 U.S. cities and counties the Georgia nonprofit organization Welcoming America classifies as a certified welcoming place — a designation for areas that have created policies and programs reflecting commitments to immigrant inclusivity.

On Friday, the Arts at Millersville University’s We The People First Friday will present the annual Acts of Welcome celebration featuring performances and artwork from Lancaster’s immigrant and refugee communities. The exhibit is presented in partnership with Church World Service and the Pennsylvania Migrant Education Program.

“The exploration of creativity through cross-cultural visual art exhibits can give a community of people insight and multiple perspectives as each of us evolve in our ever-changing world,” Julie Pyle Childs, curator and office and gallery coordinator at the Ware Center, wrote in an email. “It is part of our mission to share with the community the opportunity for engagement, education, and enjoyment.”

The evening of performances begins at 6:30 p.m. at Steinman Hall and features Anna Koziar, a Ukrainian actor, singer and producer, singing and reciting verses for a Ukrainian writer and speaking about her Ukrainian Performing Arts Fund. Other performances include a Nepali youth dance troupe directed by Dilli Chapagain and Afro-inspired music from singer Ramiro Valasco, who immigrated from Columbia, and Semukondo Olivier from the People’s Republic of Congo.

The event will also be the opening of artist Ayad Kalbosh’s exhibit, which runs at the Ware Center’s Regitz Gallery until May 26 and features more than 25 realistic oil paintings. Kalbosh, who relocated with his family to Lancaster from Iraq via Syria in 2008, has been making art his entire life from painting portraits to creating animation for children’s cartoons. This will be his first solo exhibition.

AYAD KALBOSH’S ART View more of Ayad Kalbosh’s art and inquire about purchasing pieces on his Facebook page, lanc.news/ayadart.

“This is a positive opportunity that anybody with a gift or a talent would appreciate,” Kalbosh says through Amer Al Fayadh, an interpreter and the founder of translation service Communication Essentials.

“I heard about this opportunity with Ware Center and thought of Ayad,” Al Fayadh says. “I try to build those bridges. I’m a people person. It’s important that Lancaster sees the work and the gifts that immigrants bring to the community.”

The work featured in Kalbosh’s exhibition showcases the artist’s masterful brushstrokes and use of light and shadow to create dynamic figures and realistic still life paintings.

“I follow the realism school,” Kalbosh says. “I also have a specific passion for painting portraits. This is a kind of unwritten agreement between artists, if you can do portraits of people or realistic objects, you’ve accomplished a skill not everybody is able to gain.”

Kalbosh, 62, says he was unable to find a job in the field of art when he first came to Lancaster due to language barriers and other difficulties. After 14 years working for Tyson Foods in New Holland, he recently left the chicken company to pursue his art.

Though he did occasional art-related work for Tyson Foods, he says he wished he could’ve found a career in the U.S. in his chosen field.

“I’ve been living in this community for 15 years, and the opportunity came a little bit too late. I wish that doesn’t happen to others with similar talents,” Kalbosh says. “Utilizing the gifts of immigrants and refugees should be part of the mechanism of how refugees are integrated in the community. I wish galleries or people involved in art would give opportunities to refugees and immigrants at an earlier stage of their resettlement, so they can be involved in their community and in fields they are skilled in.”

In the first months of Kalbosh’s relocation to Lancaster when he was struggling to find employment, he was overcome by his landlord’s kindness. She allowed Kalbosh and his family to stay rent-free until they found work. After Kalbosh got a job at Tyson Foods, he says he paid her double rent until he paid her back.

“When we speak of Lancaster being welcoming, this is an example,” Kalbosh says of that landlord. “She said, ‘Don’t thank me, but I want you to promise me one thing. I want you to promise me that if someone needs help from you, you don’t turn them away.’ This is the example that I live by today. My wife and I feel proud living in Lancaster and to be part of this community because we saw nothing but good things from the people of Lancaster.”

IF YOU GO What: Ayad Kalbosh art exhibit, opening reception and Acts of Welcome. When: May 5 to 26. An opening reception takes place on May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center; 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster. Cost: Free. More info: artsmu.com.