Hershey Theatre, which brought Broadway titles like "Waitress," "Hairspray" and "My Fair Lady" to central Pennsylvania, recently announced its 2023-2024 Broadway tour lineup.
"Mean Girls," created by actor and playwright Tina Fey, will run from Oct. 10-15.
"Chicago," Broadway's second-longest running production, will run at Hershey Theatre from Nov. 21-26.
"Jesus Christ Superstar," a rock opera from playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, will run from March 23-24.
"Mamma Mia!," a musical filled with ABBA songs, will run from April 2-7.
Subscriptions start at $112 and include admission to "Mean Girls," "Chicago" and "Mamma Mia!." "Jesus Christ Superstar" is an optional add-on.
Tickets to each individual show are not yet available.
For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.