Hershey Theatre, which brought Broadway titles like "Waitress," "Hairspray" and "My Fair Lady" to central Pennsylvania, recently announced its 2023-2024 Broadway tour lineup.

"Mean Girls," created by actor and playwright Tina Fey, will run from Oct. 10-15.

"Chicago," Broadway's second-longest running production, will run at Hershey Theatre from Nov. 21-26.

"Jesus Christ Superstar," a rock opera from playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, will run from March 23-24.

"Mamma Mia!," a musical filled with ABBA songs, will run from April 2-7.

Subscriptions start at $112 and include admission to "Mean Girls," "Chicago" and "Mamma Mia!." "Jesus Christ Superstar" is an optional add-on.

Tickets to each individual show are not yet available.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

