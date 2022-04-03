Nicole Massey, a J.P. McCaskey High School graduate who works as touring manager for major musical acts, introduced Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Massey has worked as Eilish's production manager since 2019. She spoke briefly before Eilish took the stage to perform "Happier Than Ever."

"I could not be more proud to introduce an artist who speaks so powerfully to women of all ages," Massey said, before introducing Eilish as "the best 20-year-old boss in the world.)

Massey briefly appeared in Eilish's Disney+ special "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles."

Massey has worked with numerous artists in her career, including Coldplay, the Backstreet Boys, Madonna and Lionel Richie, among others.

In a 2016 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, she said she and her crew work up to 20 hours a day on tour, sometimes five days a week.

