The McCaskey Alumni Association honored five former J.P. McCaskey High School graduates during a virtual broadcast of their 2021 Distinguished Alumni Banquet on Thursday night.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the planned in-person ceremony and banquet has been rescheduled for the spring of 2022; updates on the new date will be posted on the McCaskey Alumni Association’s social media account and mccaskeyalumni.org.

Among the honorees was the valediction of McCaskey’s 1938 inaugural class: the Academy Award-winning director Franklin J. Schaffner (May 30, 1920-July 2, 1989). Schaffner directed more than a dozen celebrated films including “Planet of the Ape,” “Papillion” and “Patton” – the film which earned him the 1971 Oscar for Best Director.

The five distinguished alumni represented more than 80 years of McCaskey High School graduating classes and, as emcee of the event Jeremiah Miller put it, each was a trailblazer in their own way.

Other honorees included Quinn Conyers (class of 2001), an entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker committed to building opportunities to women of color; Julio Cotto (class of 1998), a nonprofit executive helping young people get into positions of leaderships; Cheryl Steberger (class of 1986), the first woman to serve as warden of Lancaster County Prison; and David Scott Kerr (class of 1975) a hospital administrator dedicated to helping challenged nations receive better health care.

Before McCaskey theater teacher Lakisha Welch presented the award, which she said was “long overdue,” to Schnaffer’s nephew Ian Armstrong of Washington, D.C., she highlighted some of the particularly notable moments in Schaffner’s impressive career as well as his beginnings in Lancaster.

Schaffner began his long career in theater when he played the role of Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice,” which was the first play to ever be presented at McCaskey. After graduating, Schaffner went on to F&M where he was president of the Green Room Theater Club and appeared in 11 of the productions. While he pursued his studies in Government and English, Schaffner worked as an announcer for WGAL and as a movie theater usher at Lancaster’s Hamilton Theater located on North Queen Street.

He went on to work on Broadway and in Hollywood where he made more than a dozen films and was a pioneer of television. In 1962, he directed Jaqueline Kennedy’s tour of the newly-renovated White House during a TV special that was broadcast to over 80 million viewers in over 50 countries. Later, Schaffner acted as an acoustics and lighting advisor President Kennedy for his presidential press conferences and his Cuban Missile Crisis address to the nation.

Schaffner died of lung cancer in 1989. In 1991, his wife Jean Gilchrist Schaffner, established the Franklin J. Schaffner Award, which is given annually to an alumnus of the American Film Institute or the AFI Conservatory Directing Workshop for Women. Its first recipient was director David Lynch.

Schaffner’s nephew, Ian Armstrong, appearing remotely from his home in Washington, D.C., then took the opportunity to shine a light on the achievements and spirit of, not only his uncle, but all the Schaffner siblings: Martha Louise, Frederick and Isabella. The three Lancaster natives led fascinating lives and came in contact with some of the most influential and powerful figures of the 20th century including President Kennedy, Gandhi, poet Ezra Pound and many others.

“Personally, I learned how to be myself and to be on a team from these three people,” says Armstrong.

Armstrong spoke of his uncle’s experiences as a Naval officer during World War II mentioning that in one instance Schaffner was one of only two survivors on a ship that went down.

“It was a miracle that he survived,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong also highlighted his uncle’s commitment to service – both in the Navy and afterwards as a dedicated union member and president of the Director’s Guild of America.

“He worked for the whole industry not just for himself,” said Armstrong

Armstrong noted his relationship to his uncle helped him have his own career in the entertainment industry where he worked on television projects that garnered numerous Emmy awards. And later, as an educator at the Duke Ellington Public School for the Arts in Washington, D.C., and as a drama director at McLean High School in McLean, Virginia, some of Armstrong’s students went on to win Emmy Awards including superstar comedian Dave Chappelle.

Armstrong wrapped up his acceptance speech by thanking the McCaskey Alumni Association for the award and noting that all three Schaffner siblings had a strong foundation in education, family and Lancaster.

“I’m grateful to carry their DNA in me, but more grateful to carry some of that spirit forward,” said Armstrong. “So I thank you for recognizing that spirit and how and where it was forged, and not simply celebrating a list of fabulous achievements, great as they may be.”