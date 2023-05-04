With more than two dozen events scheduled, May's First Friday celebration in Lancaster city will be the biggest of the year so far.

With this month's First Friday comes several new and returning events, exhibitions and programs.

To make the event more accessible, the City of Lancaster started a free First Friday trolley that runs from 5-8 p.m. Visitors can be picked up or dropped off at locations like Penn Square, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Gallery Row, the Ware Center, Ewell Plaza and the 300 block of North Queen Street. Starting next month, the trolley will also stop at A Concrete Rose Book Bar.

The trolley will run from 5-8 p.m. every First Friday through October.

"First Friday is one of Lancaster's most beloved traditions, and the addition of the trolley provides a unique and enjoyable way for visitors and residents alike to explore all that our vibrant city has to offer," says Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace in a press release.

May will also mark the return of Art Alley — a pop-up vendor market and creative hub nestled near the Lancaster Central Market — as well as art gallery New Crop, which will debut artist Libby Ethridge.

Here are 28 events to check out in Lancaster city for First Friday this May.

Art Alley

The Center for Creative Exploration at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will team up with the City of Lancaster to debut its first Art Alley of 2023. Art Alley will feature pop-up artisan vendors, interactive activities and more.

More information: Art Alley, William Henry Place, between the Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will continue to host works from its group show, featuring stickers, prints, wearable art and more.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Common Wheel

In celebration of May being National Bike Month, Common Wheel will host a Ride, Roll & Stroll event. The event will be put on by the Lancaster chapter of Global Shapers, which is a social justice movement that helps to improve the community. This event will feature food and music. There will be a Red Rose Transit Access bus outside so that visitors can learn how to properly mount a bike onto the bus. The event is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite.

Visitors can also get a passport with 15 Lancaster County locations to visit by bike or foot. Each location will stamp the passport, and those participating will have the opportunity to win prizes.

More information: Common Wheel Community Center & Shop, 324 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-8 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Friends and artists Andrea Biller Collins and Beth Hacker will continue to display their collection, "In the Weeds: A show of new works." Both artists submitted works that celebrate nature in both grand and small ways.

The exhibition continues through May 27.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will showcase works from acrylic painter Melissa S. Zane's collection "Nature Magnified." Zane's works of art highlight the beauty in nature using different techniques and textures.

The exhibition continues through May 26.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

In celebration of Lancaster artist Charles Demuth's portrait painting, the Demuth Museum will host an exhibition that celebrates portraits from local artists.

This exhibition will be on display through June 25.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a showcase featuring art from Vania Hardy, Amie Bantz, Yen Keener and AnnaJane. There will be performances by the Lancaster Chinese Dance Group, Rachel Duong and Sonii Bora. Lancaster Distilleries will serve drinks, and there will also be karaoke.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-11 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

The First Reformed Church was founded in 1729 and owned by the British. For First Friday, organist Larry Hershey will perform British songs in acknowledgment of King Charles' Saturday coronation. Hershey will perform songs from composers like William Mathias, John Ireland, Edward Elgar and William Walton.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Friendship Heart Gallery

The Friendship Heart Gallery will debut its newest collection, "May Flowers," with bright, colorful works of art. The gallery features artists who have intellectual disabilities.

More information: Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host works from illustrator and Lampeter-Strasburg graduate Jordan Knisely. She will have prints, keychains, stickers, pins and more for sale.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

The Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery will continue to host works from its group exhibit, "The Horse Show." After a storm caused some water damage to Anderer's studio, she and artist Georganna Lenssen teamed up to make the best out of the situation. Lenssen drew an image of a horse in a part of the gallery's wall that was damaged in the storm, creating the illusion that the animal is peeking out from the wall.

The exhibition will be on display through May 27.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will continue to host works from folk artist Luis Rodriguez, including walking sticks, native carvings and paintings.

The exhibition will be on display through May 13.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will debut a new collection called "Then & Now: Lancaster Through The Lens," that features works from photographers Shelby Wormley and Jim Yescalis. Both photographers showcase life and beauty in Lancaster city.

The exhibition will be on display through July 9.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LancLiving Realty

LancLiving Realty will host its first exhibition of the year with work from a local artist who calls herself Soop. She focuses on simple linework and bold colors, and sees her art as "accessible, comical, and easy to hold while eating a bagel," according to a Facebook post.

More information: LancLiving Realty, 309 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios, run by artist Loryn Spangler-Jones, will debut another massive collection of affordable art work for First Friday. This month's theme is "April Showers Bring May Flowers," and features many 4-by-4-inch flower paintings, all of which are $35.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Move It Studio

Mountville-based Luna Dance will host two fundraiser performances at Move It Studio for First Friday.

More information: Move It Studio, 33 N. Market St., Suite 200, Lancaster | Hours: Performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Cost: Pay-what-you-will | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will debut its fifth annual "We Love Our Pets" art show featuring work by more than 140 local artists. Visitors can expect to see pet-related vendors on scene, as well as a few rescue dogs from The Sebastian Foundation of Animal Rescue.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

New Crop

New Crop will debut its first exhibition of the year, showcasing works from mixed media artist Libby Ethridge's collection "Flowers From My Heart." Ethridge launched into the world of art while being a stay-at-home mom. This exhibition also serves as a way to celebrate the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

More information: New Crop, 114 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will debut a collection of works from local high school seniors Soleil Yoder Salim, Simon Hoover and Maia Shenk.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will debut its Senior Show, featuring works in many different medias, like animation, illustration, photography, graphic design, fine art and more. The exhibition will also be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The college will continue to host works from its collection "In Depth," which features art from 30 national and international artists. The focus of the exhibition is contemporary painting. It will be on display through May 24.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The PA Guild of Craftsmen will host woodworker John Fuegalso, who makes wooden spoons and bowls with reclaimed wood.

More information: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Independent bookstore Pocket Books will host artist and tarot card reader Gillian Pearl and a pop-up shop from Carlisle-based jewelry maker Toast and Co.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will host works from painter Carol Lesher's collection, "Reflecting the Light," which features paintings of farm scenes. There will also be works on display from artists Jacqui Fehl and Lee Lovett.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m.| More info

Tellus360

The PA Salsa Bachata Congress will host a Rumba Night in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. There will be free salsa and bachata classes from 7-8 p.m. and then an open dance floor starting at 8:30 p.m.

More information: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: Starting at 7 p.m. | 21+ | More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center partnered with Church World Service and the Pennsylvania Migrant Education Program for a performance called "Acts of Welcome," which celebrates refugees and immigrants. The event will feature singing and a presentation from Ukraine-native performer Anna Koziar, a dance performance from a Nepali youth dance troupe, singing from Ramiro Velasco, from Columbia, and Semukondo Olivier, from the People's Republic of Congo.

There will also be an accompanying art exhibition from Iraq native artist Ayad Kalbosh, which will be on display through May 26.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: "Acts of Welcome" performance starts at 6:30 p.m., exhibition's open reception runs from 6-8 p.m. | More info

More Information Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse typically hosts a First Friday Fright Night every First Friday, showing a usually obscure horror film. This month, they will show the 1986 film "Slaughter High" on Thursday at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $13 for adults, or $11 for seniors and students. The monthly horror movie event will return to its typical programming in June. More info.