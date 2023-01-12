La Borinqueña will soon be flying into the Pennsylvania School of Art & Design.

The Puerto Rican superhero, created in 2016 by graphic designer Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, has been featured alongside the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman in comics such as 2018's "Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico."

The character is also the subject of the "Arte de la Borinqueña" exhibit, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 and runs until Friday, March 10.

Miranda-Rodriguez, who has written for Marvel Entertainment and designed the cover art for the 2018 "Hamilton Mixtape" album, will be on hand for the opening reception, 5 p.m. Jan. 17, to talk about his work.

For more information, visit pcad.edu.