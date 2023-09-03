Marquis Lupton has been planning his new podcast “The Melanin Report” for a long time.

Like an “Arsenio Hall Show” long time.

“One night while watching ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ this idea came in my mind,” says Lupton, 39, who was at the time working as a broadcast news reporter for the NBC affiliate in southern New Jersey.

The idea was to create a local news and entertainment program with a late night show vibe geared to the Black community. And beginning Monday, Sept. 4, that idea will become a reality when the podcast becomes available on the WITF app and website and on major streaming platforms. New episodes will air Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. (WITF is LNP | LancasterOnline’s parent company.)

Shortly after that “Arsenio Hall Show” lightbulb moment, Lupton tried to garner some interest for his program with the Philadelphia PBS station. They declined, but he did do a short-lived version of the show for PhillyCAM — the city’s cable access channel.

Lupton’s media career, which included stints with CNN’s Pentagon unit and audio work on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” eventually led him to Lancaster. But along the way, he never forgot his idea for an entertaining news show. In fact, that idea was the genesis of TCP Media Group, also known as The Cultured Professional — Lupton’s digital media company that was aimed at a diverse community of Black, Indigenous and people of color. There Lupton and a team of friends put on a morning show that was part The Breakfast Club and part “The Daily Show.”

“We want to be fun and satirical, but still give you news that you can use,” was how Lupton described the show in a 2017 LNP | LancasterOnline article.

When Lupton, of Manheim Township, began working at WITF in the summer of 2022, he pitched his idea again and after a few tweaks, “The Melanin Report” was greenlit.

“The Melanin Report” is a 30-35 minute podcast with new episodes dropping Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays every week. Each show also features music from Central Pennsylvania artists and Lupton encourages musicians to engage with the show’s Facebook page.

Monday episodes of the show will feature Lupton and Kimeka Campbell, a Harrisburg-based activist, discussing current events as they relate primarily to the local BIPOC community, but can apply to everyone as well.

“The enthusiasm that Marquis has brought to launching The Melanin Report has been exciting,” says John Kinzer, programming manager at WITF. “His history in journalism and community engagement sets him up perfectly to reach BIPOC communities with information that’s positive and relevant to them. It’s clear that this is a project he’s passionate about and I can’t wait to hear the conversations he starts.”

“Marquis is a bright and talented writer and producer who makes the show fun and informative,” says Campbell, founder of Black NewsBeat, a Harrisburg late night talk show. “I’m there to support and kind of bask in his brilliance really. He’s a world-class talent.”

On Wednesdays Lupton will conduct an interview with local newsmakers of color including April Ashe, the executive director of the Legislative Black Caucus; John Maina, a candidate for Magisterial District Judge in Lampeter-Strasburg; The Rev. Joshua C. Robertson, pastor from the Rock Church in Harrisburg; Jamar Johnson, a member of the United Way of the Capital Region board of directors; and many others.

“The topics that we’re covering are all pertinent to the BIPOC population in Central PA,” says Lupton. “This is going to sound cliche, but when I pick out the news stories, I take out news that you can use — stuff that’s timeless. Not something that will expire after two weeks. It’s digestible content that can be shared and reshared as a resource.”

On Fridays, Lupton goes late-night-show mode and delivers an entertaining, but informative monologue.

“I add a satirical tone to some of the stuff, which can come off at times as comical, but it doesn’t diminish the message though,” Lupton says. “The comedy is just another engine to deliver tough information.”