Looking for some new authors to read in 2022?

This year, the Franklin & Marshall Emerging Writers Festival marks its 20th year as one of the college’s English department’s most popular events and a reliable source to find diverse and exciting new voices in literature.

The festival returns as an in-person event on campus in 2022 after being canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event takes place from April 13-15 and will feature readings, workshops, panel discussions and opportunities to meet and mix with new literary talents.

The annual festival showcases the work of promising young writers at the beginning of their careers, and in the past has featured acclaimed authors such as Jericho Brown, Robin Coste Lewis and Gabe Hudson.

This year’s festival features a diverse lineup of five emerging writers working in fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Participating writers include:

—Nonfiction writer Krys Malcolm Belc, the author of the memoir “The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood.”

— Award-winning poet Marianne Chan, the author of the poetry collection “All Heathens."

—Award-winning poet Melissa Crowe, author of the poetry collection “Dear Terror, Dear Splendor."

— Fiction writer Julian Delgado Lopera, author of the novel “Fiebre Tropical.”

— Nonfiction author Larissa Pham, whose essays and criticism have appeared in Granta, the Paris Review and elsewhere.

This event is free and open to the public.

IF YOU GO: What: 2022 Franklin & Marshall College Emerging Writers Festival. Where: Roschel Theatre, 602 College Ave., Lancaster and the Philadelphia Writers House 633 College Ave., Lancaster. When: April 13-15. Cost: Free. More info: fandm.edu/english/emerging-writers-festival.