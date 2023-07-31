American Music Theatre has added a singer with over 60 years of experience in entertainment to its 2024 concert lineup.

Marie Osmond will perform at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, and range from $79 to $109. They will be available online, by phone at 800-648-4102 or in-person at the venue's box office, located at 2425 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

Known for her wide-ranging talent as a singer, talk show host, author and more, Osmond's work has won her a Country Music Association award and status as a gold- and platinum-selling artist. She has published three New York Times Bestselling books and co-founded the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The musical performance is one of many events scheduled from August to May 2024, including performances by The Beach Boys and Johnny Mathis, plus a visit from "The Price is Right Live!" tour.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amtshows.com.