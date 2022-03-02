Lancaster's First Friday continues in March with a full schedule of things to see and do.

Some offerings include exhibit openings, an organ and trumpet concert, a documentary viewing and a poker night, among other events.

Here are 18 things to do in Lancaster County this Friday.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will host its first First Friday event of 2022 featuring artists Megan Nelson, Thomas Valentine, Jain Coble, Jenni Buffington, Jazmine Gabriel and Steven Georges.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

The Candy Factory

The Candy Factory will host a poker/game night with food catered from Afro Boricua Cocina.

More information: The Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St., Rear Warehouse D, Lancaster | Hours: 7 to 10 p.m. | Cost: $10 for The Candy Factory social club members, $12 for non-members | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will feature works from the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design's senior fine art and photography majors in a collection called "Headspace." More than 10 artists' works will be on display through March 26.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery's tasting room, Deerfoot Downtown, will host works from artist Allison Lacy with an artist's reception Friday night. There will also be a Chardonnay pairing with white chocolate passion fruit truffles.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform "Organic Reflections: Bach's Birthday Bash" in a 30-minute concert experience. Trumpeter Doug Albert will accompany Hershey.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Franklin & Marshall College

Franklin & Marshall College will host a photography exhibit at the Winter Visual Arts Center. The exhibit features an intimate look at barbershops and beauty salons amid the COVID-19 pandemic from photographer Shelby Wormley.

“Barbershops and beauty salons serve as cornerstones for communication and connectivity in Black and brown communities,” Wormley says in a press release. “They offer more than just a fresh cut. Our hair care is a culture that is preserved through the craftsmanship of our barbers and stylist.” Wormley will be at the exhibit on First Friday for an artist's reception. The exhibit runs through Saturday, March 26.

More information: Winter Visual Arts Center, 825 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Friendship Heart Gallery

The Friendship Heart Gallery will host a preview for its upcoming auction, starting March 17. The Friendship Heart Gallery features works of art from those with intellectual disabilities and autism.

More information: Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Suite 101, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

The Iris Club

The Iris Club will host the first Indigo dance night since the start of the pandemic. Dancer Jordie Ashley will offer lessons. When participants enter, they will be given a different colored wristband contingent on they want their partner to be vaccinated and/or masked.

More information: The Iris Club, 323 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Hours: 8:15 p.m. to midnight | Cost: $10 for general admission, $5 for students or starving artists | 18+ | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

LancLiving Gallery

Root 222, which consists of Schon Wanner, Deric Hettinger and Anthony Mark, will host their works at LancLiving Gallery. The three paint on the same canvases, working in synchronicity. The works feature sensitive topics, so the gallery encourages viewer discretion. There will be a separate gallery with more "controversial" works available by special request.

More information: LancLiving Gallery, 309 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will host an exhibit titled "South Africa Reflections" from Lancaster-native artist Renee King. This exhibit focuses on King's oil paintings inspired by her trips to South Africa. The exhibit will continue through May 29.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will host an artist talk with illustrator Zach Heffelfinger in coordination with his exhibit, "Sensical Nonsense," on display at the college's gallery through April 5. Heffelfinger has worked on projects for Nickelodeon, Netflix, DC Collectibles and more. Masks are required for this event.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 2 to 3 p.m. | More info

Pop-Up Shop

The Pop-Up Shop will host works from local textile artist Michael Dennis. The one-day exhibit, titled "Useful/Beautiful Things," will feature prints, jewelry, vintage and upcycled items.

More information: Pop-Up Shop, 354 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will host works from artists Abigail Dudley, Allison Miller and Portia Mortensen. It will also highlight works from East Petersburg painter Kim Smith, who mainly paints flowers and birds.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Small business crawl

Several city businesses, including Sophie Stargazer, Nook Books, Endo Cafe, Alley Kat, Nicole Taylor Boutique, Chyatee and Ville & Rue, will take part in a small business crawl hosted by the Claire Chivington Team from Realty One Group Unlimited. Visit the businesses, post a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #luckoflancaster and be entered into a drawing to win a $150 gift card. Crawl starts Friday and continues through March 31.

More information: Friday to Thursday, March 31 | Several participating Lancaster city businesses | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion's art gallery will host works from oil painter David Gibson, whose style is described as "representational impressionism."

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host an art exhibition called "GIRL" in a collaboration with The Femina Network. It will feature art from Lancaster-based female artists and will continue through March 25. "'GIRL' is a reclamation, a naming and celebration of what we might be without historical limitations and contemporary assumptions," says the exhibit's press release.

The Ware Center will also host a screening of documentary "Equal Means Equal."

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 5:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host First Friday Fright Night with '80s film, "The Wraith" featuring Charlie Sheen and Randy Quaid. Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info