An invisible threat creeps closer and closer as uncertainty and anxiety loom overhead like storm clouds. Everyone is wearing masks and thousands of people are dying every day. Those sound like the perfect elements for a panic attack-inducing thriller film, but they’re just a description of March of 2020 and the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

So naturally, Manor Township-based filmmaker and writer Carrie King wondered: What could make the situation even more intense?

“What if there was something else happening that you don’t want to let in the house? And you’re not sure if it’s dangerous or not and you’re not sure if it’s real?” King, 38, says. “I thought it was a great setting for exploring fear and anxieties of the unknown.”

King spent the first few months of lockdown writing what would become the 90-page script of her film “Creturs,” which she also directs and stars in. King calls “Creturs” a thriller with undertones of smart horror and science-fiction; she says the film is more akin to “Signs” than “Scream.”

King, along with a team of local filmmakers including the Rock Lititz-based Aurora Films, wrapped up their eighth and final day of shooting the film at King’s Manor Township farmhouse — where she lives with her husband and their two children — in mid-November. Post-production begins in 2023. Though there is no set timing for a release, King says the team aims to enter the full-length feature into the festival circuit and then to a wider audience sometime next fall.

As is to be expected with thrillers, King doesn’t want to give too much of the plot away. But, she will say that her characters are loosely based on her and her family and has elements of their experience in lockdown — including some actual cell phone footage of the family during that time — with some added thriller and science-fiction-inspired twists. (Her husband and kids act in the film alongside her, too.)

The script doesn’t mention COVID-19 by name, but it does reference an airborne virus with similar symptoms.

“A lot of the film is about unknowns, uncertainties and anxieties,” says Dan Giangiulio, the film’s director of photography. “What better catalyst and common denominator do we all have other than the global pandemic we all just went through as far as questioning everything you thought you knew?”

King was intimately familiar with the challenges of cohabiting during COVID-19 lockdown; she and her husband worked from home as their kids were remote learning, all in a cramped, one-bedroom rental while their house was being renovated. Writing the film provided an outlet, King says.

“It was super cathartic to write,” King says. “The name ‘Creturs’ [pronounced ‘creatures’] stuck when one of my kids wrote ‘creatures’ that way. It was not only unique but also fit with our themes of family and of things being slightly off, disturbed, no longer in the rulebook.”

On locations

King grew up in Manor Township just a few miles from the farmhouse where her family lives now and the primary location where “Creturs” was shot.

She attended middle school in the Penn Manor School District and then transferred to Lancaster Mennonite School. She went on to attend Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and then took a semester at the Corcoran School of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., before moving to Los Angeles to study at the Los Angeles Film Center where she also interned at 20th Century Fox Studios.

She later moved to New York City and got involved with a community of aspiring filmmakers.

In 2016, King moved back to Lancaster County.

“When I moved back I kind of fell into a creative depression because I thought I wouldn’t be able to find that (filmmaking community) here,” King says. “I was happy to find there are some things happening.”

Lancaster’s movie-making community seems to be growing, too. “Brave the Dark,” a major motion picture starring Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton, was shot in Lancaster in 2021. Filmmaker B. Harrison Smith has used Lancaster County locations in his horror and holiday-themed movies. And Lancaster has its own cinema-celebrating events, like the Red Rose Film Festival and Gleaners Film Festival, the latter of which brought John Waters to town in September.

“Good work is being done here at Lancaster,” Giangiulio says. “It does feel like we’re in a bit of a moment.”

King met Giangiulio as well as Todd Shill and Bobby Black of Aurora Films — all four are producers on “Creturs” — and began talking about potential film projects. After several meetings and pitches, one of the projects King proposed was the idea for the pandemic-era thriller “Creturs.”

“We all like the same kind of movies,” King says. “We’re having a lot of fun together.”

Home movies

The premise of “Creturs” is described on an Aurorofilms.com blog post as a story about a family and their life on a farm in 2020 during the pandemic and while coping with the new normal, the family discovers they’re not the only ones living on the farm. The blog post also includes a tagline for the film: “There are some monsters you have to learn to live with.”

That all sounds scary enough. “Creturs” may have all the elements of a suspenseful thriller, but for King, her family and the crew, making the movie was just as intense as the supernatural pandemic-era premise.

King didn’t want to reveal the budget, preferring to say the film was a low-budget movie.

“I don’t have a big budget,” King says. “I can’t build you a mansion with marble floors and high ceilings, but I can build you a pretty cool tree house that has strange little rooms with secrets and discoveries and you can have a good time exploring it. That’s what this is.”

Working with a limited budget, King knew she would have to wear several hats. In fact, if there were any hats on set, King probably found them at a thrift store since she was her own wardrobe department, as well as the hair and makeup department, prop department, in addition to her roles as writer, director and actor. As for a set — well, the Kings were living in it. She also had to be a mom and make sure her children had snacks, hot chocolate and were having fun on the set.

“Working with my family, I really wanted them to have a good experience,” King says. “And there was definitely a challenge of me being a director at my house. Everything has to be clean and organized. This was probably the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”

Neither King nor her husband or two children are trained actors, but instead of letting that get in the way, King — who plays the mother Bridget in the film — saw their lack of experience as an opportunity for authenticity. King’s son Rivers, 9, plays Asher, her daughter Sage, 5, plays Lucy and her husband Jake plays the dad role of Alex.

“I knew we weren’t going to have tons of time, so I built it in a way that they didn’t have to say the lines exactly how I wrote them,” King says. “There was room for improv. You don’t lose the moments you want, but you leave room for creating new magical moments that oftentimes only kids can come up with.”

The resulting documentary feel (think “Blair Witch Project”) is what King was hoping for. The film mixes cell phone footage and Zoom meetings with beautiful cinematic shots.

“There are moments of her actual family that were written into it so they could lean on their experiences,” Giangiulio says. “The scenes where there’s a husband and wife feel like a husband and wife because they are. I think it was interesting.”

And King childrens’ performances were better than she hoped.

“They were excellent,” King says.“Jake and I are fine. Nobody’s winning an Oscar for this.”

After the extremely tight and stressful shoot, the film’s production team will soon start the editing process and figure out the next steps.

As for King and her family — they’ll have a pandemic momento like no other.

“We had a great time,” King says. “And now we have this time capsule of this time in our lives — even though it’s not exactly us.”