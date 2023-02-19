In January 2018, a frustrated Mike Gerhard stood in his Manheim backyard feeding 200 pages of his unfinished novel manuscript about the 20th century Manheim strongman-turned-folk-hero Jack Fasig into a fire.

“It wasn’t turning out the way I wanted it,” says Gerhard, 72.

But Gerhard didn’t want his efforts to go up in smoke. He heard firsthand accounts of Fasig’s feats of strength from his former co-workers at the now-defunct asbestos-based product manufacturer Raymark Industries. He knew there was something he wanted to say about Fasig, who died of a heart attack in 1951 at age 57.

“Then my daughter suggested, because I always liked to draw, that I do a children’s book and focus on the good things Fasig did,” Gerhard says.

Gerhard worked on his children’s book “Gentle Giant: A Story of Jack Fasig, Legend of Lancaster” through the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic and, in August 2022, he self-published it.

Big man, big stories

Reports of Fasig’s height and weight differ, but according to people who knew him and wrote about him, at his prime Fasig approached 7 feet tall and weighed about 300 pounds.

His legend was even bigger.

He had a brief boxing career and, according to newspaper stories written about him, he would take up wrestling challenges from traveling circus strongmen and defeat them all. He was known to lift cars out of ditches and walk around town carrying 100-pound bags of grain under each arm.

Fasig was an intimidating, complicated and often misunderstood man. Some Manheim residents viewed him as an outcast. Parents would scare misbehaving children with threats of the town giant. And, there were occasional run-ins with the police for minor offenses and other antisocial behaviors, but Gerhard chose to focus on Fasig’s admirable qualities for his children’s book.

Gerhard writes about and illustrates Fasig performing feats of strength, like lifting a child with one finger. There’s also a scene in which he removes a giant rock out of the ground from a farmer’s field, throws it aside, then lifts the tired horse, and puts it into the cart and pulls the cart himself, horse and all.

There were less physical feats, too; Gerhard writes about how Fasig could recite Shakespeare, the Gettysburg Address, speak fluent Pennsylvania Dutch and sing German arias.

“I never knew (Fasig). He died long before I was born, but according to many firsthand reports, those things were all true,” says Cory Van Brookhoven, president of the Lititz Historical Foundation and author of two books about Jack Fasig.

Gerhard connected with Van Brookhoven as he worked on his children’s book for some information about Fasig and invited him over to check out his work-in-progress.

“I think it’s an awesome idea,” Van Brookhoven says during a phone interview. “The reason why I think it makes such a good children’s book is because there are a lot of lessons to be learned in terms of people standing up against bullying, standing up for the small guy and standing up for what’s right”

A gentle giant

Local journalists referred to Fasig as the “a modern Hercules,” the “Armstrong linoleum plant strong boy” and the “Gentle Giant.”

The last nickname was what really impressed Gerhard, who has a fifth degree master’s belt in karate and taught martial arts out of his home studio for 32 years. Fasig trained as a boxer, but according to Gerhard, he didn’t have the discipline to succeed. Though, Gerhard says, if he had stuck with it he believes Fasig could’ve easily been a world champion.

“In all my years of research, I could not find a single incident where (Fasig) bullied or picked on anyone smaller or weaker than him,” Gerhard says.

That was a lesson Gerhard says he was proud to instill in his karate students.

“I don’t know of an instance in my 32 years when one of my students got in trouble for fighting,” Gerhard says.

Recently, Gerhard says, he’s noticed a concerning trend of leaders bullying others and he wanted to use his children’s book about Jack Fasig to address the topic.

“It’s been very distressing to me over the last few years, the example by some of the people in power are setting for our children,” Gerhard says. “That bullying people and disparaging others is seen by many as an attribute of being a powerful tough guy when, in fact, the exact opposite is true.”

True leaders, Gerhard says, are kind and gentle and care about others and not just about themselves.

“I wanted to get that message out,” Gerhard says. “Jack was incredibly strong and a big guy but he was kind and gentle and he enjoyed helping people and doing (things) for others. Kindness is its own reward and one of the greatest attributes we can have as human beings.”

BOOK DETAILS “Gentle Giant: A Story of Jack Fasig, Legend of Lancaster.” Written and illustrated by Mike Gerhard. 32 pages. For ages 4-10. Available for $23 on Amazon and at Longenecker’s True Value located at 127 Doe Run Road in Manheim.

BOOK SIGNINGS AND READINGS Mike Gerhard will read and sign copies of “Gentle Giant: A Story of Jack Fasig, Legend of Lancaster” at events this winter and spring, including some at the historic Fasig House in Manheim. The Fasig House is one of the oldest houses in Manheim, says Linda Frey, a volunteer with the Manheim Historical Society. The house, which belonged to Jack Fasig’s relatives, was originally located on South Charlotte street but was taken apart, moved and reassembled at its current location on 30 E. High St. Gerhard will be reading and signing books at the Fasig House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and again from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.