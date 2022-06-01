Three Manheim Township middle schoolers took home prizes for the University of Akron’s annual Rubber Band Contest.

The University of Akron’s School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering hosts a Rubber Band contest for students in grades five through eight. As a way to learn more about rubber bands, polymers, and have a chance to be creative, students are tasked to construct a working invention or artwork that uses at least one rubber band. The School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering developed this contest for younger students to explore the broader areas of Science, Technology, Art, and Mathematics.

Students can enter their creation into the arts and leisure category or the science and engineering category.

Students Tyler Shirk, William Lee and Ava Jackson were all finalists. All three students attend Manheim Township Middle School and are in eighth grade.

Tyler took home first place in the science and engineering category for his creation “The Hitting Pro,” which works as a hitting stand for a baseball. He will receive an award of $300, an engraved trophy and a contest T-shirt.

William was the runner-up in the science and engineering category. William created a machine entitled “The Wave Energy Converter.” William’s invention contains a plastic balloon with generator and escapement features tied together with rubber bands. He won $150, an engraved trophy and a contest T-shirt. (To see a photo of William's creation, see the photo at the top of this article.)

Ava was a finalist in the arts and leisure category. Ava won $75 for her work, the “Mariposa Garden,” which is a 3D art piece decorated with flowers and butterflies. She will receive a finalist ribbon and contest T-shirt.

Manheim Township Middle School also received praise from the contest, as it was recognized as one of the top 8 performing schools in the contest. The University of Akron will provide a $200 donation to the school.

The contest accepted entries from Oct. 15, 2021, through March 11. Finalists, like Shirk, Lee, and Jackson, were announced in mid-April. Finalists were required to ship their inventions to Akron, Ohio, in early May, with winning decisions released May 25.

Winners and runner-ups are not able to enter the year after they win. However, the contest is celebrating its 15th anniversary next year and will be open again come fall. For more information about the contest, click here.