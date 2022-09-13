The Manheim Township Public Library's 14th annual Fall Book Sale is underway today, Tuesday, Sept. 13, through Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Overlook Activities Center roller rink, 301 Golf Drive, Manheim Township.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, which is half-price day. Wednesday is Children’s Day, with story time at 9 a.m. (registration required at mtpl.info). All children will receive one free paperback book that day.
The book sale, run by the Friends of the Manheim Township Library volunteer group, is one of the library’s major fundraising events. The proceeds will be used for library materials, programs and equipment, according to a news release.
Hardcover books are $2; hardcover children’s books are $1. All paperbacks are 50 cents, while DVDs and puzzles are $1 and CDs are 50 cents. Cash, checks and credit cards are all accepted, with a minimum $5 purchase for credit cards.
For more information, visit the library’s website at mtpl.info or call 717-560--6441.
Book and media donations are accepted at Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.