When 14-year-old Piper Fogleman took an online art class through school while virtual learning, she thought she was just exploring a fun new hobby.

Now, she’s a published illustrator.

“Market Day,” a children’s book featuring three friends who go on a journey through Lancaster County, was written by Corey Fogleman, a Lancaster family practice physician, and illustrated by his daughter Piper, an eighth grader at Manheim Township Middle School. After a potential illustrator for the book fell through in 2021, Piper stepped in to help her father using the skills she learned in middle school art class.

“It was my first time illustrating, but I love drawing and doing all kinds of art,” Piper says. “In school, when COVID first started, we all did online art on Sketchbook, and that is how I knew how to do it.”

Using Sketchbook, an online illustration software, Piper brought the city to life with images of Central Market, Lancaster’s iconic covered bridges, the Music for Everyone Keys for the City pianos and other historical landmarks.

Fogleman had been working on writing a poem about Lancaster for nearly four years. He and his wife Kelly fell in love with Lancaster after establishing permanent residence here in 2010; the couple had lived in Lancaster previously, in 2000, during Fogleman’s medical residency. Inspired by the beautiful landscape and warm community, Fogleman aimed to highlight the joys of Lancaster County within his poem.

One of the biggest challenges for the father-daughter duo was deciding which of their favorite places in Lancaster to include.

“Besides all the technical things, the hardest part was deciding what not to say and include,” Fogleman says.

“We discover new places all the time. I like the (Franklin & Marshall College) Poetry Paths, and our family enjoys going downtown in Lititz and Ephrata, visiting Roots and the Green Dragon (farmer’s markets), and so many other favorites,” Fogleman says. “But the poem was becoming too long, so we decided to include the pages about ice cream and hiking and then our list of family favorites and some history notes, although even those seem inadequate.”

Piper planned out a strict schedule for her contributions. While continuing to manage school and extracurriculars, Piper began the illustrations in January of 2022 with plans to complete them by Aug. 6, her 14th birthday.

The illustrations took Piper anywhere from four days, for smaller and less intricate pieces, to as long as three weeks, for the page highlighting Central Market.

As Piper drew the images to accompany her father’s poem, there was one thing she focused on including throughout: diversity.

“There are so many different people and families that live in Lancaster,” Piper says. “I think it is important to show that everybody is welcome here.”

For the Foglemans, the diversity of the county is part of its appeal.

“I wanted my girls to know that Lancaster history is not just about Thaddeus Stevens, but also Lydia H. Smith, Hannah Wehman Gibbons and Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El, among many others,” Fogleman says. “Lancaster is strong and vibrant because of all the different people and cultures represented here, who bring their food and their art and share themselves, and we wanted to convey how much we appreciate that.”

Once the illustrations were finished and aligned with the poem, the Foglemans published the book independently. Fogleman called many of his favorite local bookstores to see if they would be interested in carrying “Market Day,” and many were. Ten Lancaster County establishments, from bookstores to museums, are offering the book for sale.

“There’s an appetite for a children’s book about the city,” says Julie Ross, co-owner of Wheatland Avenue shop Pocket Books.

The Lancaster Welcome Center, another place where the book is available for purchase, hosted a book signing with the Foglemans on Dec. 17, 2022.

“After seeing it, our whole staff was smitten. Not only is it an endearing father-daughter project, but the content is great,” Cheila Huettner, Lancaster Welcome Center manager, writes in an email. “It reflects the diversity of our city and its people as well as many highlight destinations in our town. Over the past year we have redesigned the gift shop to include locally made items, and this was the perfect addition. The book signing was a great time and we were happy to open the space to the community for this project.”

The reception for the children’s book has been greater than Fogleman expected, as multiple stores have sold out of the original inventory of “Market Day.” The family will donate proceeds of “Market Day” to local charities, Fogleman says.

“Every year, we participate in the (Lancaster County Community Foundation’s) ExtraGive, and Piper always picks out the organizations she wants to give to,” Fogleman says. “She always chooses the Pet Pantry (of Lancaster County). She made sure that she put the Pet Pantry on one of the illustrations, and we’ve already been able to give some of our proceeds to them.”

The Foglemans say they also plan to donate the proceeds to the Power Packs Project, The Common Wheel and the Lancaster Historic Trust.

While the book was quite the feat for the father-daughter duo, Piper doesn’t plan on taking on another large illustration project anytime soon. But she and her dad are proud of their book — especially its message.

“Lancaster County is where everyone’s welcome to stay,” Fogleman says.