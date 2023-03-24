Manheim Township-based actor Nathaniel Hackmann will make his way back to Broadway this summer to debut in the upcoming musical adaptation of "Back to the Future."

Hackmann will perform as Biff Tannen, the main antagonist of "Back to the Future."

The "Back to the Future" series is important to Hackmann, and has been for a long time. For his birthday this year, he took a road trip to a town outside Chicago to meet the owner of the 1946 Ford that Biff drove into a manure truck in the first film, Hackmann says.

Hackmann connected with the owner and even got to sit in the car.

"I can't overstate how huge a part these films have been of my young life," Hackmann says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline. "The trilogy is one of the greatest of all time and I had these films memorized line by line and scene by scene long before the musical was an idea in Bob Gale and Alan Silvestri's minds."

Gale is one of the original screenwriters for "Back to the Future," alongside writer Robert Zemeckis. Silvestri is the original composer for the film trilogy. Both Gale and Silvestri are involved in the upcoming Broadway musical.

The "Back to the Future" musical will debut at the Winter Garden Theatre with previews starting June 30, with its formal kickoff date being Aug. 3.

"I won't take for granted the opportunity to get to embody this story live," Hackmann says.

This isn't Hackmann's first time on Broadway — he performed as the constable and the foreman in Broadway's "Les Miserables," as well as the character Courfeyrac. He was also the understudy for Jean Valjean and Javert.

Hackmann also has acting credits with the Fulton Theatre, most recently starring as the understudy for Jonathan in "The Play That Goes Wrong." He has also performed major roles for the theater company, including Don in "Kinky Boots," Quasimodo in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast."