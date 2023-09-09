Flashback to 1985.

“Back to the Future” had just premiered in movie theaters, and the newfangled sci-fi comedy film, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd quickly found its way into the hearts of millions.

Nathaniel Hackmann was in the audience, alongside his family in the suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, watching the movie with awe.

He was around 4 years old, but his love for the movie continued well after that.

His mother, Julie Hackmann, recalls having pizza nights and wearing out the film's VHS tape from frequent watching. Songs from "Back to the Future" were the soundtrack of most of the family's long car rides.

Flash forward to August 2023.

Hackmann, a Broadway actor, outshone the competition in a series of auditions to perform as bad guy Biff Tannen in the series' first Broadway production.

“It's an incredible feeling to be able to participate in the vision for this for a whole new generation, and to bring it back for folks who are as passionate about the universe as I am,” said Hackmann, who now lives in Manheim Township.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” debuted at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway Aug. 3. It's a tribute to the original film series, featuring songs like “Johnny B. Goode” from Chuck Berry and “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News, along with several original songs.

Bob Gale, one of the original “Back to the Future” screenwriters, and film composer Alan Silvestri helped to create the musical.

“In so many ways, it's exactly what I hoped it would be,” Hackmann said. “My 10-year-old self is pinching himself every day.”

‘Cried with joy’

Hackmann can recite nearly every line of “Back to the Future,” as well as the film's two sequels, a fact that he and his wife, Nicole Hackmann, will readily point out.

His friends and family can attest to how meaningful the series has been for Hackmann, which made his casting news all the more joyful.

In an email, Nicole Hackmann recalls screaming in the car with excitement when she found out he'd been cast.

“I was (and am) so proud of him,” said Nicole Hackmann, who shares her husband’s passion for theater. (In addition to experience performing herself — including alongside her husband in productions like “Cinderella” — Nicole Hackmann is the director of communications and advancement for the Fulton Theatre.)

Hackmann's mom said in an email that she almost drove off the road when she heard the news.

“He is just so perfect physically and vocally for the part that I held on to hope,” she said. “When he could finally call ... it was just the best moment.”

Marc Robin, executive artistic director at the Fulton Theatre, said Hackmann is a close friend, and has worked at the Fulton Theatre on several productions, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Kinky Boots” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

“When he got the call and he shared the news, I cried with joy for him,” Robin said.

Channeling Biff

Performing as Tannen combines Hackmann's loves of acting and “Back to the Future.”

Tannen is known as a rough-around-the-edges, intimidating bully who often coerced George, dad to the main character, Marty, into doing his homework for him.

Outside of acting, Hackmann is an ardent antithesis of Biff and the other antagonists he plays.

Nicole Hackmann describes her husband as a “gentle, kind, smart man. A true gentle giant who loves big.”

Hackmann regularly performs as both heroes and villains, having performed as Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast.”

But Hackmann believes characters aren’t morally black and white.

“Everybody's the hero of their own story,” he said.

And, everything is a push and pull of figuring out a character's motivations and desires.

For instance, high school bully Biff is in love with Lorraine, Marty's mom. When Marty travels back in time, a teenage Lorraine finds herself enamored with Marty, with no idea that Marty is her son from the future.

Marty tries to get a teenage George, Marty's dad, and Lorraine to fall in love, but several attempts fail. In Biff's mind, Marty is the obstacle to getting Lorraine, Hackmann said.

“He's in love with this woman. While he does it in the wrong way — objectifying her and not giving her the agency she deserves as a human being — that is his goal,” Hackmann said.

Hackmann said he enjoys playing an antagonist at times.

“You can help to create the tension and the release that is the heroic moment," Hackmann said. "My job is not to be the person you want to identify with ... That climax depends on my doing the thing that's perhaps distasteful and somewhat challenging."

‘Nothing but pleasantly surprised’

Being part of the “Back to the Future: The Musical” cast comes with some big perks.

Hackmann had the opportunity to meet director Steven Spielberg, who was the film trilogy's executive producer, as well as director Robert Zemeckis, screenwriter Gale, Huey Lewis and many other people affiliated with the film series.

“It's so incredible to have access to these people who have been these figures in my mind,” Hackmann said. “I've been nothing but pleasantly surprised by the generosity of the people surrounding this whole thing.”

Hackmann has not yet formally met actor Tom Wilson, who portrayed Biff in the films, though they have written letters to each other.

Hackmann contacted Wilson online and wasn't expecting to receive a response.

"I reached out and said, 'I'm so inspired by your work ... I just wanted to say what a huge influence you've been on me as an actor, and in your choices in storytelling,'" Hackmann said.

Wilson replied soon after, saying that he would prefer to write a letter to Hackmann in response.

"He hand wrote me this beautiful four or five pages of just really generous sentiment about his experience with the show ... I want to get it framed and put it up in my dressing room," Hackmann said.

In all, the experience of working with "Back to the Future: The Musical" has been a joy, Hackmann said.

"If present Nate could go back in time and visit past Nate and give him a note ... It makes me tear up just thinking about it right now," Hackmann said. "To know this experience was in front of me would have been incredible ... I have been very blessed and lucky."

