A Manheim Central High School senior won first prize in the works on paper category Sunday at the annual Art of the State exhibit at the State Museum of Pennsylvania.

Joseph Roach, 18, is the only prize winner among the 11 Lancaster County artists whose work was chosen for the juried exhibit this year.

The 55th annual exhibit celebrates works by 92 artists from 31 counties across the Keystone State.

Roach won the first-place award for his abstract work in pen on paper, titled “Celestial Dreams.”

Roach received his award, which comes with a $500 prize, at an artist reception held Sunday at the museum in Harrisburg.

Roach, who is on the autism spectrum, said he found his passion for art through his middle school art teacher, Julia Hibshman at Manheim Central Middle School.

Roach said Hibshman set regular art challenges for him when she noticed his talent in creating abstract works in pen.

His “Celestial Dreams,” which consists of hundreds of tiny, colorful, hand-drawn shapes, puzzle pieces and stars, was inspired by nature and "a thought in my mind that I wanted to make celestial," Roach said. The drawing took about four months to complete, he said.

Roach, who is the son of Jack and Carol Roach of Manheim, had a solo show in April 2021 at Mulberry Art Studios in Lancaster, and had one of his works hang in the rotunda at the state Capitol building. Read more about Roach in LNP | LancasterOnline's 2021 feature on the artist here.

Check back with LNP and LancasterOnline for an upcoming story about other works by Lancaster County artists that are part of the Art of the State exhibit.

Finalists whose work is part of this year’s exhibit were selected from among 1,850 entries from 542 Pennsylvania artists.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 15, 2023, at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg.