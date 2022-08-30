A Manheim woman received her Halloween treat early this year. Blayre Wright, 31, of Manheim is set to appear on season 8 of the Food Network’s competition show "Halloween Baking Championship."

“I grew up watching the Food Network with my grandma Loretta,” Wright wrote in an Instagram post announcing her appearance. “This moment has allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream.”

The first episode of this season of "Halloween Baking Championship" airs on Food Network at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

“It has always been a dream of mine to compete on a Food Network show,” Wright wrote in an email. “I am so honored to get the chance to represent my business and my hometown of Lancaster.”

Wright will showcase her baking skill and face off against 11 other bakers until only one remains in the weekly elimination-style contest. The first episode of Halloween Baking Championship “Welcome to Hotel Henson” features host John Henson requesting the bakers create faces from pie and then baking blood-spattered cakes for judges Stephanie Boswell, Zac Young and Carla Hall.

Wright, the owner of Flouretta Sweet — a private wedding cake studio based in Manheim — earned her bachelor’s degree in baking and pastry arts management at the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, N.Y.

“I specialize in whimsically modern wedding cakes and miniature dessert displays,” Wright says. “I get to make wedding cakes and desserts for couples all across Central PA and it's the most rewarding and wonderful job.”