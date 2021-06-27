I am not a habitual “Jeopardy!” watcher. I’ll sit and watch it if it’s on, but I don’t actively tune in to the show every night.

But I will say this: LeVar Burton would be the perfect host to replace the late, great Alex Trebek full time.

Burton is an actor whose career has spanned generations. A fun “say how old you are without saying how old you are” game would be to ask a person what roles they best remember Burton playing.

People around my age probably will know Burton best as the host of the children’s educational show “Reading Rainbow,” or perhaps even as the voice of Kwame from the little-remembered 1990s cartoon “Captain Planet and the Planeteers.” Older generations will remember him best as Kunta Kinte from the 1977 miniseries “Roots,” where he acted alongside, among other stars of the day, O.J. Simpson.

To me, he’ll always be Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Now, for a new generation of television watchers, Burton can be their Alex Trebek: the kind and personable Man With All the Answers.

And he would be perfect at it.

Burton is already scheduled to host “Jeopardy!” in a guest capacity from July 26-30 following a petition that garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures. But the 13-time Emmy winner shouldn’t just be a guest host; he should be the permanent jobholder.

A big part of this is because the most immediate, obvious aspect of Burton’s personality is the kindness he exudes. It’s part of what made him such a great fit for “Reading Rainbow” and the ecology-focused “Captain Planet.” It’s what made Geordi La Forge a likable character, despite some shortcomings in the “Trek” writer’s room on that show. It’s a large part of what made audiences root for Kunta Kinte all those years ago (alongside the abhorrent plight that character experienced, which was based on actual events).

Burton also has long served as a guiding light of wisdom, spending decades promoting literacy and children’s education through “Reading Rainbow” and other endeavors. His years of philanthropy earned him recognition from the PEN/Faulkner Foundation, which named him its first-ever Literary Champion.

He’s also long been a leader in breaking down representational barriers in mass media, being one of the most visible Black TV stars of the past 40-plus years. It would be fitting that he become the first Black host of “Jeopardy!” a move that would place him alongside Steve Harvey as one of the few minority game show hosts.

There’s also the pretty obvious elephant in the room that Burton has put there himself: He really, really wants the job.

He essentially stated as much when he created a Change.org petition in April, seemingly without prompt, to make himself the next “Jeopardy!” host. The petition garnered more than 250,000 signatures.

Let’s also not kid ourselves about some of the other “Jeopardy!” guest hosts.

A majority of the show’s guest host lineup consists of journalists and news anchors. Most of these guest hosts are successful people who are already well-established in their particular fields.

I’m sorry, but you’re not going to be able to convince me that Aaron Rodgers or Dr. Oz will leave their prosperous careers to host a game show.

The only seemingly legitimate contender among the guest hosts to take the full-time spot would be Ken Jennings, whom “Jeopardy!” fans will remember for setting the record for the longest winning streak in the show’s history back in 2004. He already took a swing at the gig earlier this year, when he hosted the show for six weeks.

There’s also Lancaster’s own Brad Rutter and recent fan-favorite James Holzhauer, two of the show’s highest-earning champions. Neither former contestant is currently listed among the upcoming guest hosts, nor do they appear to have expressed any interest in taking the role.

But LeVar Burton, who has already spent most of his career in and around television production — and more importantly, is practically begging for the job — is a much more natural fit.

This is no offense to Jennings or any of the other guest hosts the show has lined up. Plenty of these part-time hosts, particularly the news anchors who are already well-versed in speaking in front of a television camera, have done or likely will do a perfectly fine job.

It’s just that Burton’s personality and career history has made him perfectly suited for the gig, and not just because he’s an actor with some lengthy screen experience.

Burton’s kindness, generosity and trailblazing history would fit perfectly on the show.

And that’s exactly the type of presence we desperately need on television in this day and age.

