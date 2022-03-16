Making a memory a reality: Man tracks down photo of mother's legendary visit to Woodstock

In 1969, Hempfield High School graduate Lucretia Bramlett took a gap year from Penn State and ended up at Woodstock.

Colin Cook, her son, heard the stories of her trek with a boyfriend to Bethel, New York, to join about 500,000 other people at what would become a legendary music and arts festival. The stories were handed down to him as a teenager through the family members, many of whom had heard them secondhand.

Lucretia, a theater major who went on to a career with Armstrong World Industries, died at 49 after an accidental fall, weeks after Colin’s 7th birthday.



Colin, as an inquisitive teenager with a love of history and a whisp of a story to go on, began a journey – to see his mother at Woodstock.

It started with a 1970 documentary, and then photos. Books. Any other Woodstock-related ephemera that Colin could get his hands on.

“I have a lot of family photo albums from her entire life,” said Colin, now 32 and living in Lancaster with his partner, Rachel. “Losing a parent when you're young, you don't have many memories, so my actual visual memories of her are few. I've got to be honest - there were many, many times where I thought I saw someone that looked like her and then I’d just stare at it and think, 'Is it?' I'd find a photo to compare, and it just didn't check out, almost like a you-see-what-you-want-to-see kind of thing.”

For 15 years, Colin searched through angle after angle of the massive crowd, trying to find the face of someone who might not actually have even been there in the first place.

In January, a targeted ad caught his eye. He was used to this by now, as his consistent web searches for Woodstock-related content now fed him regular targeted advertising for the festival. It was a gallery called “57 Photos of Woodstock You’ve Probably Never Seen Before” -- a “clickbait” headline that turned out to be true.

The photo, which is #14 in this gallery, centered on a young woman in a dark dress picking up garbage on the grounds of the festival. She’s perfectly centered between hippies lounging on scaffolding in the back and a foreground littered with mud and camping supplies.

But just to this woman’s left is another woman, clad in a yellow dress, with her hand to her mouth, either mid-yawn or mid-thought, looking off into the distance.

Colin knew he had found his mother.

“This one was a punch to the gut, just a really wild feeling where I thought, 'Oh my god, that's got to be it,'” he said. “I took a day to really compare photos, looking at the hairline, the eyes, the nose, all that. Then I reached out to family to confirm, and everyone individually said, yeah that's got to be her.



“Dad said it best -- ‘That would be your mother.’”

The picture was taken by famed Life Magazine photographer Bill Eppridge. Eppridge was known for his photojournalistic spreads on the death of Robert Kennedy, the Beatles’ arrival in America and dozens of other historical moments of the 20th century – including Woodstock.

About Lucretia

Lucretia Bramlett was born in Millville, New Jersey, in 1947, moving to Lancaster County with her family as a child.

She was a 1965 graduate of Hempfield High School and left for Penn State to become a theater major. Colin, who has his mother’s diaries from the period, says Lucretia took a break from Penn State in part due to frustrations with her fellow student actors, though she would eventually return to stage plays at the 5’O Clock Theater and graduate.

In 1973, she was hired by Armstrong World Industries and climbed the corporate ladder for the following quarter-century, eventually becoming the manager of marketing and communications for Armstrong’s Installation Products division.

“She lived life on a very big scale,” said Tom Cook of Lancaster, no relation, who worked closely with Lucretia during their time together in Armstrong’s advertising division. “You don't remember a lot of people you work with, but her memory is etched in my mind. We traveled a lot together. We would check into a hotel, and her idea of a joke was saying, 'We're not getting along, we need separate rooms,' and then I'd have to go back down and tell them that we weren't married.”

Despite their many similarities, Tom – who is now retired -- chuckles at the thought of also attending the famed music festival if he had had the chance.

“She was a lot hipper than I was. I wouldn't have been caught dead at Woodstock - it would've ruined my shoes, all that mud,” he says.

The missing piece

Lucretia met the man who would become her husband, Colin Cook, in 1985 after he moved from his home of Newcastle, England, to the United States.

The Cooks had two other children – Colin’s twin sister, Kate, who lives in Idaho, and older brother, Bill, in Lancaster. The elder Colin Cook, of Lancaster, instilled a love of music and the “classics” -- The Band, CCR, etc. -- to his namesake at an early age.

“We were always looking, always wondering,” said Bill Cook, of Lancaster. “That was part of my brother's journey, I think, was to learn about her. They would have been best friends. My mom was a really cool person, so I think for my brother, not being able to talk to her about Woodstock or learn more, this was a great way to sort of figure out what she was doing there, where she sat and what bands she saw. We at least got a little picture of that.”

Not long after confirming his mother’s visage, he posted the story to social media and received kindness from an internet stranger in the form of several enlarged versions of the photo.

For Bill, who followed in his mother’s footsteps by becoming an advertising professor at Temple University, his brother’s search is an example of how easily moments can be lost to time.

“My whole struggle with not having our mom is that you don't get to pass on these stories,” Bill said. “You don't get to sit and talk and drink wine and reminisce. So, for me, it's the importance of storytelling, I feel like it gets lost in this generation. This is history, and it's so important to share these things and live these experiences. My struggle is I wish I had more time and I wish I knew more, and I don't want anybody to ever have to think that.”

Colin never gave up his search, simply because he always had it in the back of his head that he would one day find her.

“It's almost like adding a little chapter, continuing it,” Colin said. “All this stuff is sort of teaching me about her. As much as you get from friends and families and people who worked with her, there's a lot that I can learn about her personally from this stuff, but this piece was always missing.”