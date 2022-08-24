This weekend your dog can use its paws for a good cause. Your dog may know how to sit, shake and fetch, but this weekend your furry friend can learn how to make art.

LSJ Studios and the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, formerly the Humane League of Lancaster County, are teaming up for a family-friendly event Friday and Saturday. The Puppies’ Paws & Prints fundraising event takes place outside of LSJ Studios on Chestnut Street in Lancaster city. The event celebrates National Dog Day (Friday) while also raising awareness for Humane Pennsylvania’s Clear the Shelters Day (Saturday).

Loryn Spangler-Jones, owner of LSJ Studios, designed three special prints for this weekend’s event. Each print has space for your dog to make its artistic mark. Nontoxic paint will be available for your dog to make its paw print on one of Spangler-Jones’ designs, and baby wipes will be on hand for quick clean-up. Prints are available for $25 and 20% of the proceeds from the event go to providing food and veterinary care to the dogs at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving.

“Art goes far beyond a painting on the wall,” Spangler-Jones wrote in an email. “Creating family-friendly events that benefit or have a direct impact on my community has always been a huge part of who I am as a Lancaster city resident as well as gallery owner.”

The event also includes dog treats for participating dogs as well gift baskets and raffles. A representative from the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving will be on site during both days of the event to answer any questions about the organization or about adopting dogs.

The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has participated in Clear the Shelters, a national push to get animals adopted, since 2015.

“(Clear the Shelters) is a day-long effort with waived adoption fees to increase adoptions on that day,” wrote Nicole Koch, events coordinator with Humane Pennsylvania in an email. “We’ve had great success with a larger promotional push in getting even more animals adopted out at both our Berks and Lancaster Adoption Centers.”

Learn more about Clear the Shelters and the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving at adoptlancaster@humanepa.org or call 717-393-6551.

IF YOU GO What: Puppies’ Paws & Prints fundraiser. Where: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St. When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $25 per print. More info: Visit lsjmixedmedia.com for more information.