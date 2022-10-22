For more than 20 years, Milagro House has provided a safe home for women in need and their children.

Yet it took a miniseries about a struggling young mother for some to start understanding just how complicated poverty can be. Staff at Lancaster’s Milagro House got phone calls from people who watched “Maid,” a Netflix series based on Stephanie Land’s memoir.

One man asked if this was happening in Lancaster County, says Christina Duncan, executive director. It has been and it still is.

Land’s memoir covers her escape from an abusive relationship; the maze of getting assistance; the lack of decent, affordable housing; and the hard work of cleaning other people’s homes.

“This series was a life-changing moment for me from the perspective of how we deal with poverty in our community,” that caller told Duncan, she says.

If You Go Buy tickets for Stephanie Land’s talk, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at milagrohouse2022.eventbrite.com.

Part of Milagro House’s work is educating about the complicated web of issues women face. If Land’s own story could be so meaningful, the nonprofit reached out to see if the author would come to Lancaster to speak.

Land is busy finishing her second book, about the cost of higher education. She had limited speaking dates available, says Kristy Gismot, director of funding and sustainability. Milagro House was able to bring her to Lancaster, where she’ll present “An Evening of Miracles” Tuesday night.

While in town, Land will speak at the Fulton Theatre, followed by a book signing and dessert reception. Tickets for the Milagro House fundraiser start at $100. To expand accessibility, free tickets have been shared with local nonprofits for staff and clients.

“We want those folks to be able to have access to hear Stephanie speak,” Duncan says. “It’s not just about the issue but also, for people who have been in that situation, it’s an extremely empowering opportunity to hear her speak.”

In addition, Land will speak to women at Milagro House. They’ve read “Maid” as part of their education program.