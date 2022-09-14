Stephanie Land, New York Times best-selling author of the memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive," is scheduled to make an appearance at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Land’s 2019 autobiographical book chronicles her experience as a hard-working single parent dealing with poverty and the demoralizing experience of navigating government systems seemingly designing to keep poor people poor. Land's memoir was adapted into the Golden Globe Award-nominated limited series “Maid” on Netflix.

“An Evening of Miracles with Stephanie Land” is organized by Milagro House, a Lancaster nonprofit that provides education, housing and support services for women and children who would otherwise be experiencing homelessness.

The event features a conversation about Land and her work at 7 p.m. followed by a book signing and dessert reception with confections from Pepper Theo Café beginning at 8 p.m.

Attendees can add a copy of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive” while purchasing tickets to the event; additional copies of Land’s memoir will be available to purchase from Lancaster bookstore Pocket Books during the event.

Tickets range from $100-$140 and can be purchased here.