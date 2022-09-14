A second celebrity was spotted dining in Lancaster city this week.

David Blaine, famed illusionist known for his grand, televised stunts, stopped by Lancaster city restaurant Horse Inn for dinner Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from Horse Inn.

Blaine ate there, took a photo with the staff and showed them some card tricks, according to the post.

This isn't the first time people in Lancaster city have seen David Blaine. In 2015, he ate at the Belvedere Inn in Lancaster city.

Blaine also showed people in the restaurant his card tricks, according to a previous article from LNP|LancasterOnline. He performed tricks and took photos with people at the Belvedere Inn for about an hour.

In 2020, Blaine worked with Lititz-based Tait Towers for his "Ascension" special.

Recently, Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch was spotted at Spice Kings in Lancaster city.