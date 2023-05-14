Having recently gotten rid of cable, I was searching for free shows to follow when I saw “Mad Men” listed on Freevee. I missed it when it first came out 15 years ago, and all I knew going into the first episode was that the show had garnered a bunch of Emmys and that people were very upset with that philandering Don Draper.

Boy was I in for a treat! The series has well-developed, complex characters; is a gorgeous period piece that nails the midcentury modern decor, fashion, cars and cultural touch points; is at times funny, tense, repulsive, sad and shocking; and is deserving of the accolades.

The writing and scene sequencing make this show captivating. It’s a well-choreographed, emotional ballet. (And, if you haven’t watched yet and plan to, I should warn you that this column contains spoilers.)

Consider the domestic fight scene where Don is chasing his wife around the furniture. She’s fast! Through the rooms, up and over the bed and they finally fall to the floor panting in each other’s arms.

When coworker Peter Campbell tells Don he’s going to reveal Don’s secret to agency partner Burt Cooper, they race each other to Burt’s office. Everyone must remove their shoes before entering his office, and we assume it’s to keep the carpet clean (the writers don’t waste time explaining it). When Don and Peter reach Burt’s office door, even though they are angry and trying to get to Burt first, they adhere to Burt’s rule. It’s so silly! They race to the door, stop, bend over while looking each other in the eye and quickly removing their shoes, then barrel into Burt’s office.

The show feels like a novel. There’s much unsaid, with just enough given to paint the picture or convey the emotion.

When I’m reading a particularly great passage in a fiction that floors me, I have to go back and read it again to see how it was done. How did this small paragraph do all of that in my brain?

That’s what’s going on in “Mad Men.”

Its such a departure from the TV dramas of detectives, lawyers and criminals. Where there’s always that scene with a long conversation explaining things so you can follow the plot.

There are scenes with little or no dialogue which speak volumes. The camera hones in on the change in Don Draper’s face as he enters an emotion – like clouds across a field.

While on a family picnic in a park with their shiny new car beside them, the Draper family gets ready to go home. Don tosses his beer can into the park. His wife shakes out the blanket, leaving the paper plates and cups behind. The perfect 1960s polluting family.

Another ad man said of Don, “He doesn’t talk for long stretches, and then he’s incredibly eloquent.” When pitching an ad campaign to a client, the words flow as Don seduces with a narrative that employs nostalgia and luscious details.

But when he should speak up — to defend himself, to reassure a loved one — he’s usually mute. It’s exasperating. He seems to get what he wants, and sleeps with whomever he wants. So why do I care about this guy?

Through a series of flashbacks, we learn he’s an unloved orphan by the age of 10.

And that secret? His real identity is Dick Whitman, but while serving in the Army in Korea, he assumes the dead Don Draper’s identity to get an early ticket home and a chance for a new beginning.

Don can be a decent guy. He admonishes the other ad men when they are making fun of something in poor taste. When he realizes the boy Glen is depressed, he asks him "If you could do anything, what would you do?" Cut to the next scene and Glen is driving Don’s car.

He is there for copywriter Peggy Olson in her direst hour. But wait — he also treats Peggy like crap and takes her for granted. Oh, yeah, and he keeps sleeping around! It’s infuriating.

And yet, I kept rooting for this anti-hero. At one point he hits rock bottom.

Don goes on a happy-blackout-bender of a weekend and ends up in bed for a one-night stand. When he wakes on what you think is the next morning, he’s lying next to a different woman. Worse yet, she calls him Dick, his prior-life name. Knowing how he guards that secret name, you realize how far gone he was. Sparse details, full of meaning.

Being set in the '60s, there are beatniks, riots, counterculture idealists, the Vietnam War, hippies, swingers, drug culture and everyone is smoking cigarettes.

The attitudes toward women, Jews and people of color are shocking seen from our vantage point. The female characters endure belittling harassment and disrespect and have to fight for every small advancement or accept their place.

Don says to a Jewish American client something about "your people," to which she schools him on the fact that she was born and raised in New York.

The awful attitudes toward Black Americans range from a scene with an affluent white ad man performing in blackface at a party, to the well-intended, awkward hug a white female character gives to the firm's token Black employee after Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated.

One of Don’s women is upset and calls him for comfort. "Say what you always say," she says. Don quickly answers: "Everything’s going to be OK." This puts a smile on your face because you realize you’ve heard him say this often — seems he’s always trying to keep his cool as the world falls apart around him.

Which reminds me of another thing I love about the show: the opening credits artwork for which Stephen Fuller won an Emmy. A silhouette of Don Draper in free fall spins down past a shiny skyscraper plastered in advertisements while the theme song starts out slow and haunting then adds bongos to the mix. The parting shot is of the black silhouette of Don Draper with three slivers of white: his collar, cuff and a cigarette in his outstretched arm. Calm and in control.

I’ve nearly finished the series and it’s still holding my attention. If you also missed this show the first time around, consider adding it to your list.

Diana Abreu is a page designer for LNP | LancasterOnline. "Unscripted is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.