Macklemore caused a little mayhem before his performance in Hershey last Friday.

Pop rapper Macklemore, best known for songs like "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us," performed as a special guest in a leg of Imagine Dragons' tour.

Before the Hershey show Friday, Macklemore cruised around the parking lot on a scooter, having fun and meeting fans. (He also seems to be a big fan of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, as he holds two large boxes of the classic candy under his arm in the video.)

A worker in Hershey Chocolate World stopped Macklemore after he brought the scooter inside. The worker asked him to take it outside, to which Macklemore joked that he got permission from the "head honcho," someone named Todd.

The lighthearted TikTok ends with Macklemore riding his scooter away, saying he left before the shop could call his parents.

Macklemore later joked about the situation on Twitter.

Hershey's Chocolate World made a TikTok video in response, starting with the team trying to find Todd.

And, they did coincidentally have someone named Todd working there.

"Todd's worked at Hershey for 25 years and we have the photos to prove it #receipts," Hershey's Chocolate World said in a comment on its TikTok video.

Todd and the security worker that reprimanded Macklemore in the original video rode a similar scooter through the store.

At the end, Todd told Macklemore, and their TikTok followers, that Macklemore is welcome back at Hershey's Chocolate World at any time, and offered a complimentary after-hours shopping spree experience.

He's even allowed to bring his scooter.