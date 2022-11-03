Since the first proto-humans created stone tools some 1.8 million years ago, humanity has had a complicated relationship with technology.

Some machines have solved the hardships of previous generations, whittling down hours-long tasks into minute-long annoyances. Others solve temporary headaches and create new ones in their wake.

For the past year and a half, John and Libby Modern have pored over the relationship between humans and their machines in a multimedia project, “Machines in Between,” that aims to connect technology and religion in ways both obvious and obscure. Both Modernsbring knowledge from their respective lenses – the former is an author and professor of the Humanities and Religious Studies at Franklin & Marshall College, while the latter is an artist, designer and founder of Modern Art, located in Lancaster city.

With help from a large list of collaborators from Lancaster County and around the world, the Moderns are using "Machines in Between”, an 11-part podcast series,to approach the ways that religion and technology interact with each other and the world at large. The podcast, as well as an accompanying music and art installation known as the “Vinyl Church,” will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“These are such big questions, and with John and I being in different spaces - him in academia, and me being a community artist - figuring out how to translate both of those things has been the most exciting part of this project,”Libby Modern says.

While “Machines in Between” is a podcast series, it doesn’t have the standard format of hosts asking meandering questions back and forth with guests. While the Moderns serve as hosts on the show, guests take center stage in the half-hour episodes. Encased in a swirling soundscape conjured up by Lancaster DJ and turntablist Vincent Smaldone (also known as DJ Image), the Moderns present guests such as Joan Scott, a professor and French Legion of Honour awardee, Nicole Heller, associate curator of Anthropocene Studies for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, as well as many others, presenting short audio pieces on concepts of technology and religion. The project is possible thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation.

The project has the possibility of being “too heady”in its concept, but the Moderns have infused enough fun in the project that listeners won’t get bogged down by the weight of the heavy questions being asked. There’s a scripted element to the series that involves a shadowy (and fictional) company called Infinity 88 and its founder Kelvin Trinsel, who as of this writing has not only a website, but a full Linkedin page, despite not being real.

“For the podcast, we rejected any notion of author interviews or op-ed pontifications of various topics from scholars,” John aren't simply translating ideas into the public sphere, but somehow entering into the public sphere first. With the music and how pleasurable the product that we're producing, and in a lot of ways, the ideas are there, but it's not heavy-handed.”

Local contributors range from audio engineers Mike Newman and Nick Kroll to Lancaster Conservancy’s Fritz Schroeder and fellow F&M faculty members Sylvia Alajaji, Teb Locke and Rachel Feldman. One voice that will be bittersweet for generations of Lancastrians to hear once more will be that of Doc Roc, otherwise known as Ralph Anttonen,the longtime mainstay of Millersville University radio who died in October.

Smaldone says over email that he spotted Anttonen’s ‘Docmobile’ at his local gym, so he approached him at the pool with details of the project, which he happily agreed to.

“The day we recorded he wanted to look around the entire Winter Visual Arts Center building at F&M, where we've been recording the audio series,” Smaldone, who also created the “Vinyl Church” mixtape, says. “I could tell he enjoyed the recording process, and as he left the studio he stopped and looked around like he was taking in the whole experience giving himself a moment to let it all sink in.

The Moderns say that they began with a wish list of 45 contributors, of which roughly 35immediately responded to take part.

“We said to people at the beginning, ‘We don't quite know what we want, but we want you to fly your freak flag,’ Libby Modern says. "So, I think there's something about this project and its collaborative nature, it really is kind of unfolding in a lot of ways. What people send us affects the narrative and the questions and thematics and how episodes go together. It's been wonderful to participate in something larger than you, something that moves without you having to do anything in a sense.”

'Vinyl Church’

While the podcast aspect of the project might have become a perpetual motion second part of “Machines in Between” has led to quite a bit of physical changes to the building of Modern Art.

The “Vinyl Church” is an interactive exhibit that uses John Modern’s collection of old religious vinyl records to further explore the intersection of technology and religion and bring it to a personal level.

“Early on, I was obsessed with this label called Canaan Records from down in Waco, Texas,” John Modern explains. “There's this band, the Happy Goodman Family, I found that in the mid-2000s, and it was like, 'Oh, here we go.' And they're rocking, you know, high school gymnasiums and church basements in the '60s. People will ask what my favorite genres of music are, and it's kind of a quip, but it's true - I love '70s garage punk rock and I love religious records of any type, because everything is on the line in these records.”

Eschewing the prioritization of one religion over another, the roughly 400 records that will be contained in the “Vinyl Church” range from recordings of cult leaderJim Jonesto an album of Elvis Presley fans attempting a séance to bring him back.Some records, according to Modern, were only pressed in runs of a few hundred copies and given to church members before eventually ending up in the record stores where Modern then found them.

“It's been interesting communicating what the 'Vinyl Church' is because of the word 'church,' which has connotations that most people would think of Christian, but we're thinking of it as a public space of worship or contemplation,” Libby Modern says. “It's trying to establish this idea of church as public worship or public gathering, a space to be thoughtful about something.”

People can experience “Vinyl Church” at Modern Art through May 2023, and between then and now, the Moderns say that there will be other pop-up events featuring guests of the podcast and other members of academia.

Changing the ways that people interact with huge, life-defining questions is not necessarily as simple as listening to a podcast or vinyl records, but “Machines in Between” promises to serve as a jumping off point, whether that jump is forwards or backwards, or vertical or horizontal.

“When you're around people having conversations, it's really fun, but it's even better to then do something with those conversations and make something out of it,” Libby Modern says. “How to take all these ideas people have in academia or the art world and bring them to a space that is not necessarily filtering it down to the public, but allowing these doors to open in different ways for people to go in and experience something that they might have felt otherwise outside of.”