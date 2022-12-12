For the first time ever, two classic rock giants are coming together for one co-headlining tour.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be embarking on the "Sharp Dressed Single Man Tour" in 2023, with a stop planned at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. Uncle Kracker, known for "Drift Away" and "Follow Me," will open the show.

Artist presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 13, while general public tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16.

Both bands have stayed active touring despite both releasing studio albums a decade ago — ZZ Top's "La Futura" and Skynyrd's "Last of a Dyin' Breed," respectively.

For more information about events at Hersheypark Stadium, visit hersheyentertainment.com.