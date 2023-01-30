Hersheypark Stadium will get its "Country On" this summer.

Country star Luke Bryan will return to Hershey Thursday, July 13, as part of his "Country on Tour."

The show kicks off at 7 p.m., and tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and hersheyentertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, with VIP Package and Citi cardmember presales on Wednesday.

Bryan will be joined by special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

Bryan knows he has a strong fanbase in central Pennsylvania - the artist has performed at Hersheypark Stadium four times in the last eight years, the most recent of which in July 2021. Read LNP | LancasterOnline's coverage of that performance here.

The tour is named after Bryan’s 30th No. 1 single, “Country On." The Hershey date is part of the Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.