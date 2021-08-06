Obstacles and walls loomed in the distance of the American Ninja Warrior course in Tacoma, Washington. For Ivan King and Paul Fisher, finally being on set felt surreal.

“Even in the moment, we just kept telling ourselves that it’s real,” King, 29, of Lititz, said. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened to two Amish boys growing up. There’s no way they would get that chance, right?”

Wrong.

Both King and Fisher, 31, of New Holland, appeared on the June 28 episode of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, joining an elite class of athletes that have competed on the ninja-style, obstacle-based reality game show.

Fisher advanced to the semifinals, and King narrowly missed qualifying for the semifinals in Los Angeles. Fisher’s semifinal run will air Aug. 9 on NBC.

The “Ninja barn”

Fisher’s participation in notoriously challenging Spartan races, mud runs and other obstacle races led him to his love for ‘Ninja’ races.

“During the winter, when there was no outside competition, I did some ‘Ninja’ competition indoors, and just kind of fell in love with ‘Ninja’ and the obstacle courses,” Fisher says.

And Fisher had to wait a while before his chance in the ‘Ninja’ spotlight. He applied and got accepted to be on the show for the 2020 season – but then came the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the pandemic, the show downsized the number of competitors. He and King re-applied for the show this year, and got selected.

“We just kept training, because we kind of expected to compete last year already,” Fisher says. “When they said they’re going to postpone the season, that didn’t give us much information. It wasn’t until about July that we knew we won’t be competing last year.”

The duo typically trained at Dexterity Depot in Camp Hill — it’s the best and biggest gym in the area to practice ninja obstacles, they say — but as the pandemic would shut down gyms and fitness centers, they turned to a different place to work out.

“I ended up building a bunch of the obstacles in my barn,” King says.

Using the “Ninja barn” proved to be helpful, as they were able to replicate obstacles on the course in previous seasons. Training in the 30-by-50-feet barn helped with strength and conditioning, and gave them a comfortable feeling as to what the show would be like, King says.

Fisher, who builds barns and sheds, supplied the lumber to build the obstacles, but both of them helped to build the obstacles in the barn. King, who is a carpenter, — he wore a black-and-red T-shirt that said “The Carpenter Ninja” on the show — noted the perfection and precision required when building and completing the intense obstacles.

The “Ninja barn” is located by King’s house in Lititz, nestled in between corn fields and farms. Previously a horse stable, the barn has classic American Ninja Warrior obstacles: one that looks like monkey bars, the salmon ladder, the cliffhanger, which tests grip and a Mega Wall, among others. A sea of mattresses are under the obstacles to protect the fall.

One thing he noticed was how different and soft the obstacles felt on the official run, compared to their obstacles built in the barn. All the obstacles on the show’s course are padded and feel softer as opposed to the wood surfaces he typically uses to train.

“It’s totally different in front of the camera, of course, and in the moment, but it still kind of felt familiar a little bit in a way,” King says.

Every movement has to be executed perfectly, King says, because the competitors only get one shot at doing the course. About an hour before the run, the competitors watch a demonstration of each obstacle, and get an explanation of the rules.

“I tried to keep it just like the regular course training in the barn; just do your thing and get through it one at a time,” King says. “I was getting really confident, though, I might have gotten too confident when I fell. I was kind of pumped.”

King fell on the obstacle, “Air Surfer,” a brand new obstacle that debuted this season. “Air Surfer” required competitors to leap from pad to pad using a snowboard-like object. Fisher made it one obstacle further than King, but fell on “Pretzel Twist,” another new obstacle where competitors jump and gain momentum to swing from three bars with pretzel-shaped handles angled in different directions.

“After the first obstacle, I was able to just kind of zoom in on what I was going,” Fisher says. “So I wasn’t too nervous, but it was definitely a wild experience just actually running the course.”

King and Fisher are not the first people from Lancaster County to compete on “American Ninja Warrior,” but they are the first to get air time on the show. William John Schlageter from Lancaster city tried his luck on the “Ninja” course in 2019, and Kevin Kabakjian, Manor Township, participated in 2015.

Amish work ethic

Being raised Amish, both King and Fisher chose not to join the community as young adults. In the Amish community, children who grow up in the church can choose to stay in the community, or leave and live an “English,” secular life during their later teen years.

Typically, they make the decision after rumspringa, which is the period of when adolescent Amish experience the secular life during their teenage years. On the show, King says that Fisher and himself decided not to live an Amish life at the same time. The pair knew each other while growing up, but it wasn’t until after they left the Amish community that they became friends.

“There’s never just a day where I’m like, I’m going to leave,” Fisher says. “It was just gradually over time that I decided I’m not going to go back and drive a horse and buggy.”

But this decision can be difficult.

“It was just tough to go against what my parents wanted,” King says. “It was tough to test it…it’s still kind of alone for a little bit, but it was exciting at the same time, getting to see the world, getting to experience new things.”

But, growing up Amish prepared the duo to attack the “Ninja” course in some ways. Fisher noted that the Amish work ethic helped prepare the men to train for the supreme obstacle course.

“Growing up on the farm, you’re taught to work hard and finish the job,” King says. “I definitely feel like that can be used on the course as well. Like even if you get tired, or if you’re not done, you just have to keep going. We were always taught never to do anything slow – do it with everything you have.”

On the show, Fisher talked about his upbringing on an Amish dairy farm.

“We’re aware that we’re different, you know?” Fisher said on the show. “But you didn’t look at the world like it was evil or anything. I thought it looked exciting. I definitely wanted to explore the outside world, for sure.”

To train for the show, Fisher and King put in 2-to-3-hour sessions a couple days a week. King says he focused on eating healthfully, paired with frequent cardio and exercises to build strength and endurance. He also says that they would plan a really difficult course in a gym, and just run through it over and over.

“We did a lot of physical labor on the farm, but I don’t know how well that translates over to actually going into obstacles,” Fisher says. “The only way you’re going to do good on the show is by actually training obstacles.”

The similarities between King and Fisher’s background has formed a friendship that can overcome many adversities.

“It’s not like no one understands what you’re going through just leaving the community like that, but it just makes it a little easier if you can relate with someone or talk about it,” King says.

Their experience on American Ninja Warrior leaves both Fisher and King hungry for more. They both said they enjoyed their experience on the show, and would apply for the competition again.

“I’ll definitely apply again,” Fisher says. “I would have loved to try to take on the ‘Mega Wall,’ because we actually built one and I’ve been able to get it a few times [in practice.]”