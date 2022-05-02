Terrance Simien 4.jpg

Curtis Watson plays the trumpet with Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience as they perform during the last Long's Park Summer Music Series on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

 Suzette Wenger

The Long's Park Summer Music Series will return in full swing this year with 13 diverse performances over the summer.

The free, outdoor music series returns June 5 with performances from local, national and international musicians. 

Among some notable performers include two-time Grammy-winning outfit Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express, up-and-coming folk singer Aoife Scott and acclaimed country star Tony Jackson.

This is Long's Park's first full summer series since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled entertainment events across the world. In 2021, the summer series returned, but in a limited capacity with eight concerts.

Here's the lineup for the Long's Park Summer Music Series.

June 5: Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentleman

June 12: The Brother's Landreth

June 19: Tony Jackson

June 26: Con Brio

July 3: Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with Pershing's Own

July 10: Luisito Rosario & Orchestra

July 17: "A Night on Broadway" with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

July 24: The Steel Wheels

July 31: Aoife Scott

Aug. 7: Vieux Farka Toure

Aug. 14: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express

Aug. 21: Cherish the Ladies

Aug. 28: Devon Gilfillian

