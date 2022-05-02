The Long's Park Summer Music Series will return in full swing this year with 13 diverse performances over the summer.
The free, outdoor music series returns June 5 with performances from local, national and international musicians.
Among some notable performers include two-time Grammy-winning outfit Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express, up-and-coming folk singer Aoife Scott and acclaimed country star Tony Jackson.
This is Long's Park's first full summer series since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled entertainment events across the world. In 2021, the summer series returned, but in a limited capacity with eight concerts.
Here's the lineup for the Long's Park Summer Music Series.
June 5: Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentleman
June 12: The Brother's Landreth
June 19: Tony Jackson
June 26: Con Brio
July 3: Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with Pershing's Own
July 10: Luisito Rosario & Orchestra
July 17: "A Night on Broadway" with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra
July 24: The Steel Wheels
July 31: Aoife Scott
Aug. 7: Vieux Farka Toure
Aug. 14: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express
Aug. 21: Cherish the Ladies
Aug. 28: Devon Gilfillian