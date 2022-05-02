The Long's Park Summer Music Series will return in full swing this year with 13 diverse performances over the summer.

The free, outdoor music series returns June 5 with performances from local, national and international musicians.

Among some notable performers include two-time Grammy-winning outfit Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express, up-and-coming folk singer Aoife Scott and acclaimed country star Tony Jackson.

This is Long's Park's first full summer series since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled entertainment events across the world. In 2021, the summer series returned, but in a limited capacity with eight concerts.

Here's the lineup for the Long's Park Summer Music Series.

June 5: Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentleman

June 12: The Brother's Landreth

June 19: Tony Jackson

June 26: Con Brio

July 3: Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with Pershing's Own

July 10: Luisito Rosario & Orchestra

July 17: "A Night on Broadway" with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

July 24: The Steel Wheels

July 31: Aoife Scott

Aug. 7: Vieux Farka Toure

Aug. 14: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express

Aug. 21: Cherish the Ladies

Aug. 28: Devon Gilfillian