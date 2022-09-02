Around 330 artists will show and sell their wares in Lancaster County this weekend as two huge art festivals kick off this weekend.
The Long's Park Art Festival and the Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show have both been Lancaster County mainstays for more than 30 years.
Here's everything you need to know about the festivals, so you can start planning your weekend.
44th Annual Long's Park Art Festival
Attendees browse the stands at the Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
An attendee at Long’s Park Art Festival looks at a picture titled Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on the Darren Olson photography stand at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
John Koenig, of Columbia, Md., looks at glass items by Scott Hronich-Pernicka, of Matala, N.Y., at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Jorge Gil, of Richfield Springs, N.Y., makes a purse at his stand at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Tanja O Connor, of Lititz, tries on a necklace with glass stones shown by Kate Rothra Fleming, of Charleston, S.C., at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Exhibitor Mark Brown, of Carlisle, right, shows his pictures to David Pohl, of West Chester, during Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Gemcarver and Goldsmith Don McCoy, of Englewood, Florida, left, shows a ring to Mark Jeschke, of Ellicot City, Maryland, at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Kirk Miller, of North Palm Beach, Florida, sits with his items made from glass at the Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Long's Park Art Festival exhibitor Ginger Reuling, of Berryville, Va., shows one of her birdhouses to Judy Dunlap, of Towson, Maryland, left, during the festival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Judy Goughnour, of York, looks at a birdhouse by Ginger Reuling, of Berryville, Va., while attending Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Festival attendees watch as Luke Voytas, of Kempton, carves a spoon from wood at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Luke Voytas, of Kempton, carves a spoon from wood at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Linda Helveston, of West Lampeter Township, looks at a mobile by Bud Scheffel, of Kingston, New York, while attending Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Murphey, of Lancaster, left, plays his Irish penny whistle for Sheila Jackson, of York, and her grandsons Bennett and Grayson Clyde, at Long's Park Art Festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Bud Scheffel, an exhibitor at Long's Park Art Festival, from Kingston, New York, shows one of his mobiles to a festival attendee at the festival, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
When: Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, Lancaster.
Number of vendors: 200 juried artists, picked by previous participants in the Long's Park Art Festival.
Types of vendors: Furniture, ceramics, fine art, leather, printmaking, upcycled works and digital art, among others. Preview the artists here.
Cost: $15 for a one-day pass, $21 for a weekend pass, $8 for a student one-day pass.
Benefit: Proceeds from admission and vendor fee help fund the Long's Park Summer Music Series.
More info: longspark.org. 34th Annual Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show
People browse at one of the booths during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
People browse at one of the booths during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Art Puzzles are shown at Tony and June Burns’ booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Rachel Brown and her son, 17-months-old Aiden McCarter check out the wood toys at Possum Products LLC, of Ohio, booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Rachel Brown and her son, 17-months-old Aiden McCarter check out the wood toys at Possum Products LLC, of Ohio, booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
People browse at one of the booths during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Artist Zuinn paints at her Sue’s Decorative Painting booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Artist Zuinn paints at her Sue’s Decorative Painting booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Randy Snader works on the calligraphy at his PEN & INC booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Randy Snader works on the calligraphy at his PEN & INC booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Dan Shultz works on a wood at his Scrolling It Out Woodworks booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Dan Shultz works on a wood at his Scrolling It Out Woodworks booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Dan Shultz works on a wood at his Scrolling It Out Woodworks booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
Raymond Curanzy III, of The Merry Woodsmen at his booth during the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show at Root’s Country Market & Auction in East Hempfield Township Sunday September 5, 2021.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Root's Country Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.
Number of vendors: 130 juried artists, many of whom are local to the Lancaster County area.
Types of vendors: Woodworking pieces, glass trinkets, jewelry, paintings and more. Find more participating vendors on the Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show's Facebook page.
Cost: Free admission and free parking.
Extra: There will be food vendors on-site, and jazz band "Over Easy" will perform live on Sunday.
More info: hlcshow.com.
