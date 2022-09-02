Around 330 artists will show and sell their wares in Lancaster County this weekend as two huge art festivals kick off this weekend.

The Long's Park Art Festival and the Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show have both been Lancaster County mainstays for more than 30 years.

Here's everything you need to know about the festivals, so you can start planning your weekend.

44th Annual Long's Park Art Festival

- When: Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Where: Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, Lancaster.

- Number of vendors: 200 juried artists, picked by previous participants in the Long's Park Art Festival.

- Types of vendors: Furniture, ceramics, fine art, leather, printmaking, upcycled works and digital art, among others. Preview the artists here.

- Cost: $15 for a one-day pass, $21 for a weekend pass, $8 for a student one-day pass.

- Benefit: Proceeds from admission and vendor fee help fund the Long's Park Summer Music Series.

- More info: longspark.org.

34th Annual Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show

- When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Where: Root's Country Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

- Number of vendors: 130 juried artists, many of whom are local to the Lancaster County area.

- Types of vendors: Woodworking pieces, glass trinkets, jewelry, paintings and more. Find more participating vendors on the Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show's Facebook page.

- Cost: Free admission and free parking.

- Extra: There will be food vendors on-site, and jazz band "Over Easy" will perform live on Sunday.

- More info: hlcshow.com.