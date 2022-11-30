Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown Success (LEADS) announced the Long’s Park Amphitheater is the organization’s 15th annual local landmark ornament.

The annual ornament fundraiser helps the all-volunteer organization, which operates completely from donations, to provide the city’s decorations including the Penn Square Christmas tree and the summertime hanging flower baskets.

"We have been providing every wreath, bow, ornament and twinkling light for downtown's streets since 2006," Joel Henry, LEADS board president said in a press release. "The landmark ornament has become a popular and successful fundraiser to help make downtown streets festive for the holidays."

Lancaster’s iconic 60-year-old amphitheater joins other local landmarks including Franklin & Marshall College’s Old Main, Central Market, Fulton Theatre, Watt & Shand and the Lancaster Train Station to be commemorated as a LEADS ornament.

The three-dimensional ornaments are made with solid brass plated in 24-karat gold and can be hung from a tree or displayed in the gold foil box it comes in. Each ornament includes a card detailing the landmark’s history.

Ornaments are $25 and are available to purchase at the following locations:

- BUiLDiNG CHARACTER, 342 N. Queen St., rear warehouses

- Festoon at the Firehouse, 202 N. Duke St.

- The Turkey Lady at Central Market

- Lancaster History, 230 N. President Ave.

- The Lancaster City Welcome Center on Penn Square

Ornaments can also be ordered online at LancasterLeads.org or by calling Building Character at 717-394-7201 to purchase with a major credit card. Shipping is $4.95 for the first ornament and $.95 for each additional ornament.

“Since 2012, LEADS has invested more than $75,000 to improve the city's holiday decorations,” Henry said in the press release, “Proceeds from the ornament go toward paying for that investment.”