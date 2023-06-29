Thomas Grosh has spent a lifetime building his reputation as an authority on vinyl records from his Lancaster County base. Now, with his appearance on this Sunday’s edition of MeTV’s “Collector’s Call,” he’ll get a nationwide audience.

Grosh got the call from his friend and fellow collector, Larry Leibowitz, whom the show picked to highlight his vast collection of Rolling Stones memorabilia. Since 2019, “Collector’s Call” has showcased a variety of pop culture collectors with “The Facts of Life” star Lisa Whelchel serving as host. At show’s end, the collector and expert attempt to make a trade, with it being the “collector’s call” if the trade goes through or not.

When the details of the taping were confirmed by show producers last year, Leibowitz made the call to Grosh, who has been in the business of buying, selling and collecting records and related memorabilia from around the world for over 50 years. The duo’s friendship dates back four decades, when the two would bump into each other at various record shows in the area.

Abandoned ‘Ahab’ a key encounter

Grosh, 68, can recall the first record he ever encountered in second grade – Ray Stevens’ 1962 hit “Ahab the Arab,” left without a sleeve on the school hallway floor. From there, a seed was planted. Grosh would save his allowance for trips to the record stores of downtown Lancaster city and Ephrata with his grandfather. After later trips to New York City to take in the grandeur of large record shows in the ‘70s, Grosh would start his own business, Very English and Rolling Stone (occasionally shortened to “VEARS”) in 1977, and later serve as president of the local Keystone Record Collectors group.

The name of the business derives from Grosh’s fandom of the Beatles, Rolling Stones and other British rock luminaries of the ‘60s. For decades now, Grosh has watched the wax craze wane and rise again, several times over. His inventory has included, at one time or another, all of the classic rare finds, including the Beatles “butcher cover” of “Yesterday and Today,” (“I’ve had a couple of those,” Grosh says. “I’d say it’s the most ‘common rarity.’”)

“I didn't start out saying, ‘I'm going to do this as a business,’ even though my degree is in business management,” Grosh says. “My goal was, 'let me collect several copies so if I sell that, I'll feed my habit.’ It kind of went from there. I'm thinking, if antiques from years ago can be rare, why can't that happen to records too down the road? Records have really come into their own.”

According to a March report by the RIAA, vinyl record sales have increased for the 16th consecutive year, to the tune of 41 million records sold in 2022, beating out CDs for the first time since 1987. With the rise of Record Store Day and huge artists such as Taylor Swift embracing multiple variants of albums, retailers from Target and Walmart to local independent shops continue to offer a lot of shelf space for vinyl.

‘You’re never really done’

In Grosh’s world, however, the internet has convoluted a once-simpler procedure of deducing a record’s worth and securing a buyer for the item. Websites such as eBay and Discogs have made the collector space a sort of Wild West, where “sales” are counted and auto-distributed back to pricing websites regardless of whether the buyer ended up actually sending the money post-purchase. Since records are inherently pieces of art, the value can change on a whim.

“It's so difficult trying to ascertain a one-price item,” Grosh says. “You could take something that you would sell for $100 on eBay, and if it was in better condition, you could put it in a huge auction like Heritage or Sothebys - you might sell it for $1,000, depending on the bidder. Now, it's worth it to that person if they're spending that money for it, but there's got to be some kind of middle ground to sell at what price.”

When it came time for the “Call,” Grosh was asked by producers to pick 25 to 30 items to bring along for the show, which was later whittled down to around a dozen for the all-day taping. Grosh says that he and Leibowitz have a lot of crossover in their collections, going beyond vinyl records into picture sleeves, jukebox EPs and even tour itineraries. Whether or not they successfully make a trade at episode’s end is for viewers to find out.

Although the music of his youth would end up being a 46 year and counting business all its own, the dollars and cents of it all hasn’t clouded his love of the music itself. When asked what era of the Rolling Stones’ illustrious career his favorite is, Grosh replied “from the ‘60s to the present day,” also mentioning his excitement for a new Stones album supposedly coming out in the next year.

“Everybody's collection is different, and you're never really done, per se,” Grosh says. “There's some people that only collect U.S. albums, other people will collect foreign pressings. Then there's people that just want to collect colored vinyl or picture discs, or the other collector that wants everything. The takeaway is that you've got to be happy with what you collect and what you listen to.”

HOW TO WATCH Larry Leibowitz and Thomas Grosh’s episode of “Collector’s Call” airs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on MeTV. TVguide.com lists MeTV as channel 21 in Central Pennsylvania.