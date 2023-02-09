It may be the shortest month of the year, but February brings with it plenty of new plays and musicals, for all ages, on local stages.

From a nun on the run to memories of a Depression-era childhood, and from Shakespeare to Sondheim, there’s something for everyone opening this month at theaters in Lancaster County.

Opening

— King Leontes of Sicily suspects his virtuous wife, Hermione, of having an affair with his childhood friend, King Polixenes of Bohemia. The extreme actions he takes, prompted by his jealousy, drive the early acts of William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” The play will be presented as the 2023 season opener of the People’s Shakespeare Project (see accompanying story).

The play, which combines psychological drama with a lighter, comic resolution involving mistaken identity, marks the return of local theater to Fondersmith Auditorium at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St.

(The church was the longtime home of the Theater of the Seventh Sister.)

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Feb. 9 to 11 and Feb. 16 to 18, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19. Tickets are $20 and available at peoplesshakespeareproject.org.

— Teenager Eugene Jerome is coming of age in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn during the 1930s, under the same roof with his parents, brother and extended family. As he faces puberty, Eugene is figuring out the mysteries of sex and of the adult problems faced by his family members in the comedy “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

The Susquehanna Stage production of the play runs Feb. 17 to 26 at the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

In the play, Eugene is a stand-in for the late playwright Neil Simon, who wrote this as the first of a trilogy of semi-autobiographical comedies following Eugene’s youth and young adulthood.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 17 and 24, Saturdays, Feb. 18 and 25, and Thursday, Feb. 23, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 19 and 26.

Tickets are $20 for children under 18 and $25 for adults and available at susquehannastage.com or by calling 717-426-1277.

— Deloris Van Cartier is minding her own business as a nightclub singer when she witnesses a murder — courtesy of her gangster boyfriend — and must go into hiding. Her new identity? A nun in a convent, under the disapproving eye of a strict Mother Superior.

How Deloris stays one step ahead of the thugs while directing the nuns’ choir to great success is the story of the musical comedy “Sister Act,” based on the 1992 film of the same name. It opens Feb. 24 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre and runs through April 1.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesdays through Sundays, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25 to $80 for a meal and the show and $22 to $55 for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— Traditional Sister Aloysius has serious suspicions about progressive Father Flynn’s attentions to a male student at a Catholic school in the 1960s. Her dogged determination to prove those suspicions, despite Flynn holding a senior position in the church, sets up the tension in the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play “Doubt.”

Starring Monica Horan, who played Amy MacDougall on the popular sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” the play opens tonight in the Tell Studio Theatre at the Fulton Theatre as part of the Ellen Groff Series.

The show runs through Feb. 26 at the Fulton, 12 N. Prince St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $41 to $51. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Dolly Gallagher Levi is a widow and a matchmaker, but can she make a match for herself with businessman Horace Vandergelder while she’s fixing up his niece with a potential suitor?

Cavod Theatre will answer the question in its production of the musical classic “Hello, Dolly!” running Feb. 24 to March 5. Filled with memorable tunes by Jerry Herman — including the title song, “Before the Parade Passes By” and “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” — the show is based on Thornton Wilder’s play “The Matchmaker.”

Dinner will be served before the show on opening night, Friday, Feb. 24; tickets are $100.

After opening night, shows are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 25 and March 4; 4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5; and 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Cavod Theatre is at 641 W. Main St., New Holland. Tickets for shows after opening night range from $17 to $27. Visit cavod.org or call 717-354-3355.

— James I is king of Scotland and England in an era of violence and superstition, when public hysteria leads those suspected of being witches to be burned. One woman makes an unholy bargain for power and security rather than fall victim to this hysteria in “Pyre,” a play by Joseph Tyler Rossi of the Orpheus Theatre Company.

Orpheus and Historic Rock Ford will present the play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Rock Ford Barn, 881 Rockford Road.

Tickets are $25 and available at lanc.news/PyreTickets.

— Louisa May Alcott’s beloved coming-of-age novel comes to life on the stage of Lancaster Bible College’s Good Shepherd Chapel when “Little Women: The Musical” opens Friday, Feb. 17.

The musical tells the story of sisters Jo, Beth, Amy and Meg March in Massachusetts. The work captures the young women’s experiences with romance, creativity and more as they live with their mother, Marmee, while their father is off serving the Union army in the Civil War.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 17 and 24, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 18 and 25.

Tickets are $20 to $24 and can be ordered by visiting lbc.edu/events.

Lancaster Bible College is at 901 Eden Road.

— As a showboat sets sail for New Orleans in 1878, an era of economic expansion and technical advances, the voyage’s host turns up dead. This sets in motion “The Floating Theater: A Gilded Age Murder Mystery” — the latest dinner theater production at Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

While you enjoy a four-course meal, you’ll have to help figure out whether someone on your voyage is a murderer.

The murderous melodrama runs on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays through April 30. Tickets are $59.95 and available at parenfaire.com/murdermystery.

Mount Hope is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, off Route 72, north of Manheim.

One night only

— The Ephrata Performing Arts Center has presented many musicals by Stephen Sondheim over the past 30 years. This year, ahead of its productions of two Sondheim shows — “Passion” and “A Little Night Music” — EPAC will kick off its 2023 season with a tribute to the prolific Broadway composer who died in November 2021.

A concert of Sondheim songs will be presented by popular EPAC performers at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the company’s Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., in Grater Community Park, Ephrata.

Tickets (plus fees) are $37. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

For young audiences

— Vital Theatre Company reached out from its New York roots last year to establish a branch in Lancaster.

Its offerings for family audiences include two shows that opened over the weekend and run through the end of April at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St.

Vital will present “Pinkalicious The Musical” at 11 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25; March 4, 11, 18 and 25; and April 1 and 15. Pinkalicious eats so many pink cupcakes that she develops Pinkititis and turns her favorite color from head to toe. She’ll have to figure out how to get herself back to her normal state.

Vital’s other spring production is “Fancy Nancy the Musical,” running at 1 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 12; March 5, 12, 19 and 28; and April 2, 16 and 23. The play finds Fancy Nancy and her friends, Bree, Rhonda, Wanda and Lionel preparing to perform in their first show: “Deep Sea Dances.” Nancy must work through her disappointment at being cast as a tree instead of her wished-for role of mermaid and find a way to bring flair to the part.

Tickets for either Vital show are $29.50. Visit vitaltheatre.org/LancasterPA.php to order tickets.

Continuing

— Falling scenery, pratfalls and missed cues are just part of the comedic charm of a 1920s murder mystery show gone off the rails in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” It continues through Sunday on the main stage at the Fulton Theatre; visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— For a murder mystery still on the rails, check out Agatha Christie’s railway whodunit, “Murder on the Orient Express.” It continues at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through Feb. 18. Visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.