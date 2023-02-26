This was in 2020while he was producing Lancaster rapper Laddie Moran’s “Crybaby” EP. The closing song, “Crybaby Blues,” called for a strong vocal, and the singers Moran and Rose were trying on the part weren’t up to snuff.

At that point, Rose had been making music for most of his life, but never as a singer.

“I was like, ‘let me try to write a verse for this," Rose, whose real name is Adrian La Rosa, says. “I was in the shower one day singing it and eventually settled on this sort of bluesy growl. There was definitely a confidence thing (at first), and the way I got through that was that I was recording by myself, so there was no one there to laugh at me or anything like that.”

That growl is on full display on Rose’s recently released solo EP “LLOYD,” which features him singing over tracks that boast his usual mix of soul, funk, R&B and hip-hop. While Rose is soft-spoken in conversation, a recent headlining performance at the Crispus Attucks Community Center brought Rose alive on the mic as he performed songs from the new release.

‘I just do it all by ear’

The son of a DJ and painter, Rose says that he was surrounded by music at an early age. Bypassing the usual entrance to music by participatingin the school band or getting piano lessons, Rose dove into a producing software called FL Studios in middle school. Embracing a love of in hopes of replicating what he heard.

“It was a ‘monkey see, monkey do’ sort of thing,” Rose says. “I can't read or write music. I just do it all by ear.”

Rose spent his early years making beats and uploading them to YouTube, while hoping to find collaborators locally. His first opportunity came somewhat auspiciously – in 2014, Rose’s mom and brother attended an Afroman concert in Bryn Mawr. Rose’s brother, Christian, came home from the show excited not just for the “Because I Got High” rapper, but for one of the half-dozen openers – Lancaster's Laddie Moran.

The duo’s first collaboration served as the intro to Moran’s 2016 mixtape “Cartoons and CeReal.”

“He was making the music that I wanted to make, basically,” Rose says of Moran, who reminded him of beloved rappers Nas and 2Pac. “I was listening to a lot of lyrical rappers, who talk about real live stuff and political stuff, and it just clicked.”

Rose is based in Harrisburg but performs in, and works primarily with, Lancaster artists like Moran. In Lancaster County’s ever-burgeoning hip-hop and R&B scenes, there are seemingly more familiar names that Rose has worked with than not–Terian Mack, Wednesday, Thunda Khatt, Evita Colon, Suge, Milan Credle, PINKi and more.

LLOYD

After finding his voice with Moran’s “Crybaby” project, Rose first flexed his newfound talent with a side project, Dysfonk.

On the 2022 self-titled project, created in tandem with Texas-based rapper duo JDP and producer YungMzxk, Rose sings on nearly all of the tracks.Muchlike with Moran, Rose credits the initial connection to his brother, who happened to be playing on a “Call of Duty” team with the pair and made the introduction to his brother online.

For a guy who can program all of the music, write and sing parts and then produce a whole project, Rose says that it can be a push and pull to decide what jobs to give to collaborators.

“For some songs, it was very easy, but at least half of the songs, it's a collaboration (with YungMzxk, who produced “LLOYD”),” says Rose. “He would (basically) send me the pizza crust, and then I'd have to add the sauce and the cheese and the toppings on it.”

At seven songs and 20 minutes of music, “LLOYD” at first glance might look like someone trying to get the bare minimum of music across the finish line, but this is quite the opposite – Rose says he started with a dozen tracks and then broke it down to the “best of the best.” Cohesion is the name of the game here, and “LLOYD” kickstarts with the woozy synths and boom-bap drums of “BEES” and stays consistent right through to lowkey closer “FRANKLY/TIME.”

Moran shows up on standout “MONEY TALKS,” while the Milan Credle-featuring “STG” is destined to be a live favorite, if the Crispus Attucks performance is any indication.

While Rose flaunts his new solo project, he is still primarily using his creative time to produce for others, including Moran, who has several projects of his own on the way. Next year will bring an “A-Rose & Friends” project featuring many of the local artists that Rose has been collaborating with for years. As with many “& Friends” projects,it’s shaping up to be a celebration of the producer at its heart.

Now that Rose has “found his voice,”it’s just a matter of where it takes him.

“Adrian is like Rick Rubin, but he knows how to play instruments,” Moran says with a laugh. “He creates an environment that is safe for musicians to write and record and experiment. He's super versatile, and the way that he can convey emotion with an instrumental is crazy. Like, I don't have to do any work.”

HOW TO LISTEN Adrian Rose’s “LLOYD” EP is now streaming on all music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. To listen to a Rose-curated Spotify playlist of his production credits for other local artists, visit lanc.news/ARoseSpotify.