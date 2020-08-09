Local musicians, Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, reach 150 consecutive livestream performances

Nothing could stop Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls’ eventual streak of 150 straight live performances, not even a “big, stupid fight” over a can of cream of mushroom soup.

Look, this was back in April, when you went to the grocery store and the shelves were empty, McFalls explains over the phone. Meanwhile, Carmitchell holds in her laughter.

“The last time I went, I got the last two cans of cream of mushroom soup specifically for a recipe,” McFalls says.

Carmitchell takes the reins of the story.

“I wanted to make some seafood chowder, or at least a quarantine version of it,” Carmitchell says. “So I grabbed a can of tuna fish, then put in a can of cream of mushroom soup.” She topped off her creation with some crackers.

An argument began, with McFalls pointing to a fridge full of leftovers and Carmitchell to her own hunger for some semblance of seafood chowder. The only catch? They were just about to start another of their daily livestream performances, which they’ve done daily since March 13.

“At first, we were like, ‘Let’s put on our freakin’ happy faces and sing for an hour like this didn’t happen,’" Carmitchell says. “No, no, no. By then we had worked it through, so we talked about it during the set. And then some people were siding with Ashley, some people were siding with me.”

Such is quarantined life for the duo, as the two have spent their noontime hour every day performing for friends, fans and strangers on Facebook Live. Today’s noontime show will mark the 150th consecutive daily performance by the duo. Both are accomplished musicians — McFalls is a cello player who has played with the local group Abigail’s Garden, and Carmitchell is a four-decade songwriting veteran of the Lancaster music scene.

When COVID-19 first hit, Carmitchell and McFalls had been living together in McFalls’ Hershey home for only six months before they found themselves sequestered.

“We didn’t think of what the impact was going to be on our playing jobs as well as our day jobs,” Carmitchell says. “When you’re used to connecting with people on a weekly basis — and I’ve been playing around here for 40 years — I remember saying to Ash, ‘Can we try doing just one song and see how it feels?’"

One song quickly turned into an hour set, and an hour set turned into the next day’s, and the next. While they aren’t sure whether to describe what they do as a “show,” “set” or “concert,” there are several truths about each performance. For one, obviously, there is lots of music, culled from a long list of Carmitchell originals, as well as covers ranging anywhere from Joni Mitchell’s “Free Man in Paris” to “Baby Shark,” if there are children viewing.

And for as much music as there is, there’s nearly equal time given to laughing. Carmitchell and McFalls trade jokes, make “Star Trek” references and even manage to have fun within the songs themselves, often changing a lyric or two.

“I think what happens when we play, because there’s two of us and we’re partners, is it’s a visit in a living room with two people who really love each other,” Carmitchell says.

They celebrate the 150th performance today with the release of “Headed Home to Your Place,” a song Carmitchell wrote several years ago but only recently recorded. The song has taken on new resonance in the time of COVID-19.

A reminder of humanity

Over the course of several months, dozens of regular viewers have made the pair’s noontime concert appointment viewing. Often garnering hundreds of views and comments, the performances act as both a musical balm for the soul, as well as a sometimes necessary reminder of humanity during a pandemic.

“I’ve followed Bobbi for years, and if there is one constant, it’s her beautiful soul and awesome music. Ashley is the icing on the cake, and together they bring joy and laughter into our lives,” says Colleen Murray, whose quickness to be the first to comment on the livestreams has earned her the Carmitchell-bestowed nickname “Trigger Finger Murray.”

Viewers tune in from as close as Ephrata and Wrightsville and as far away as Arizona and Colorado. As with anything done daily, repetition sets in, both for performers and viewers, leading to connections that are already difficult enough to build in person, much less through a computer screen from hundreds of miles apart.

Take Carmitchell’s original song “Washington Boro Tomato Festival Love Song,” in which Carmitchell sings, “Some people like the opera, they know every word to ‘A Chorus Line.’”

The musical theater-inclined among us know that “A Chorus Line” isn’t an opera, and at live shows, Carmitchell would leave a space for the audience to shout “That’s not opera!” Now, when Carmitchell and McFalls play the song on their livestream, they still leave a space, but for the comments section to fill up with cries of “That’s not opera!”

Think “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” but within a comments section.

“It’s cool, because I feel like I learn something every day,” says Deb Bassett, friend and fan of Carmitchell. “It’s not just about the music, it’s people sharing information, whether it’s a new song or different artist or just something to be aware of, it really has become an important part of our day and our lives in the last 150 days.”

Rekindling friendships

Bassett first met Carmitchell when she was playing with her band Wind and Wood in the early ’80s. Bassett now lives in New Hampshire. The natural passing of time, as well as several moves, distanced the two, until Bassett happened to catch a performance in March.

“I think it was crucial for many of us that we had somebody else. I live alone up here in northern New Hampshire, and when the whole COVID thing broke out ... you know, I have two cats, who are great, but you need other people and you need people with empathy. And music, of course, is a huge thing in and of itself,” Bassett says. “To have that community, the music, the friendship that we rekindled from so many years ago, it saved me, I think it really did.”

“We let them in to what’s going on with us for the most part,” says McFalls. “The other part is that we check in with people, too. Like, ‘How is your foot?’ Or, ‘Your dog was sick yesterday, how are they today?’ And since we do that, everybody else in the group does that, too."

‘We keep going’

In the span of five months, the ad-hoc group has experienced all manner of special and somber occasions together.

“Each time anyone brings that full scale of what life and death is, we celebrate and grieve together. There have been times where I’ve thought, ‘I don’t know if I can go on, this is a little too tough,’ but then we’re all singing and I know everyone is on the other side of the screen singing along,” Carmitchell says. “That part of life just all the sudden hits you of what it is that we’re a part of with these noontime things.”

In May, Carmitchell and McFalls made “tour” T-shirts: only every date on the back listed “Hershey, PA” as the “venue.” True to the constantly mutating ideas on the coronavirus, the pair only listed dates into May, assuming that future dates of this “tour” wouldn’t be necessary. Now well into August, the “tour” continues.

They're currently mulling over updated merchandise, as well as what an eventual Christmas showcase might look like. But as the saying goes, at least for the moment, you can set your watch by McFalls and Carmitchell. With 150 sets down and a vaccine not yet available, you can expect to keep your noontime appointment filled for the near future.

“I think if we can’t physically share the space until it’s safe for everybody to be here, to share tables of food and hug each other, then we keep going,” Carmitchell says. “We’re committed to that.”

CHECK IT OUT

To watch Carmitchell and McFalls’ daily live performances, visit Facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell.