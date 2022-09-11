Cindy Fairchild was 12 years old when her parents opened a miniature golf business.

That business — Village Greens Golf Course in Strasburg — celebrated its 50th anniversary this summer, giving Fairchild a chance to reconnect with faces from the past and an opportunity to reflect on what’s changed.

And despite miniature golf being built on a simple tradition, a good bit has changed — not just at Village Greens, but at several old and new miniature golf courses in and around Lancaster County. (Click here to learn more about 10 courses in the region.)

More parents used to bring their kids, says Fairchild, who now runs the place with her sister. Today a higher percentage of grandparents do that, she says. Teenagers used to pack the place on Friday nights. Not so much anymore, says Fairchild, who suspects screen time is winning. Attention spans are just different, she says.

“A lot of our customers come and they like to play with their phones,” she says. “And they quit half-way around because they are too into their phones to enjoy what is in front of them.”

“I feel that’s a sad commentary on American life. … We saw a little bit of a touch back to the old type of customer we used to have during COVID,” she adds. “But it did not totally revert to pre-technology entertainment.”

Competition from online gaming was highlighted in a report on the miniature golf industry released in June by market research firm IBISWorld.

“According to a 2007 study published by the Golf Range Association of America, more than one in four survey participants played miniature golf within the past year,” notes the report. “Since then, however, rising competition from alternate forms of entertainment has resulted in declining demand.”

There are in total about 1,006 miniature golf course establishments in the U.S., per IBISWorld. That’s down from 1,061 in 2013. The report says the total will likely keep dropping for several reasons, including the expected decline in the number of adolescents ages 10 to 19 — a key age for the industry.

Costly upgrades — and upkeep

Mollie Hearne and her husband, Brian, opened Timber Falls Miniature Golf Course in Chester County in July.

Just off Route 1 in Oxford, Timber Falls is now the closest miniature golf option for many residents of Lancaster County’s Southern End. It’s a revamped version of a course that operated there under a different name from 2005 to sometime around 2009, Hearne says. A nurse by training, she and her husband bought the property in 2017 to support his family’s nearby business, Hearne Hardwoods Inc.

“It was a mess. It was completely covered with plants and grasses and paulownia trees. … You couldn’t even see the golf course,” Hearne says. “I even brought in goats at one point to help with cleanup because the poison ivy was just everywhere.”

The goats ate almost everything except the ornamental grasses, she says, adding when they could finally see the course it looked to be in pretty good shape.

The Hearnes did have to repair cracks, replace motors and pumps in the water features and install new coverings.

Turf is not cheap, says Darrin Armel who this year revamped a two-course miniature golf destination over the border on the opposite side of Lancaster County. He runs Game Time Fun Center in Lebanon, which is where longtime business Yogey’s used to be. Just to replace the turf cost $60,000, he says.

He and his wife are looking to slowly expand Game Time Fun Center into more entertainment options, but for now are focused on ice cream and miniature golf. They quickly got to work on the courses after buying the place. The side with the pirate ship took longer and opened halfway through summer. More repairs to that are slated for winter.

“I’ve already spent over $100,000 out there, and I’m really only halfway done,” he says.

Costs do add up, Fairchild says.

“When you have courses that are 50 years old, you’re constantly fixing things,” she says.

Her late father, Oscar Petters, had an industrial engineering degree and a career outside mini golf that spanned from Hamilton Watch Co. in 1952 to his 1989 retirement from Datcon Instrument Co. where he was president and CEO.

Fairchild is also an engineer, and so is her husband. Her sister, Deborah, pursued chemistry and married a chemical engineer. It all comes in handy on the courses, says Fairchild.

“We have 13 acres of constantly evolving engineering,” she says.

She deals in everything from water flow to equipment maintenance at Village Greens’ two courses — Orange and Gold.

“The variety of doing this job on a day-to-day basis has kept me entertained,” she says. “Every year I’ve worked here I’ve learned something different.”

Fairchild spent the last two years learning the basics of draining ponds.

“That’s something I never knew would be in my repertoire,” she says. “And the glue. My sister’s into chemistry. She’s trying to find the best glue that will keep the carpet down even though you have thousands of people walking across it ... the rain … and the sun beating down.”

Their mother, Jean, still stops by Village Greens. She and Oscar used to take the family on miniature golf outings before opening their own business. It’s partly why Fairchild’s favorite hole is No. 13 on the Gold course.

“It brings back memories (of being) a child, playing over at American Golf on Route 340 in New Holland. They always had a hole there that I loved as a kid,” Fairchild says. “You would pick up a wedge and shoot your ball over a large grass area. And even though we do not supply pitching wedges, 13 evokes that memory to me every time I play it.”

Changing industry

American Golf is long gone. So are several other courses including one once outside Good’s Dairy Restaurant on Rohrerstown Road, Running Pump Miniature Golf and Water Buggy Water Slide and Miniature Golf, once both on Lincoln Highway. Some, like a miniature golf course near Tanglewood Golf Course in Quarryville, came and went fairly quickly.

Others are still passing out clubs, balls and pencils as they cater to a mix of Lancaster County residents and tourists looking for things to do on vacation. The massive pirate ship off Route 30 at Lost Treasure Golf, for example, captures plenty of tourist attention. It’s one of seven locations in the Lost Treasure chain, with others in places like Branson, Missouri, and Ocean City, Maryland.

It’s probably been more than 10 years since Fairchild ran the numbers on tourists versus non-tourist golfers. The last time she did it was about 60% who live within a 25-mile radius of Village Greens and 40% who don’t.

When asked what advice she’d give folks like Hearne and Armel who are new to the miniature golf game, Fairchild says they should be sure to enjoy the people. For the most part, those who show up to miniature golf are among the best they’ll ever meet, she says. Fairchild plans to keep doing the same.

“We keep pushing on because there are still people out there who do appreciate what we do,” she says. “And they are very vocal. When they come here they let us know how much they appreciate it. And that’s who I’m doing it for.”