A new documentary produced by Lancaster-based Triode Media Group premieres on EWTN-TV today at 4 p.m.

The 30-minute film, titled “Return to Lourdes,” follows a group of 350 people – including 50 Malades (sick pilgrims in search of healing) – from the Western Association of Order of Malta on a pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. The small town in southern France situated along the Pyrenees is home to one of the most visited shrines in the world and is the second biggest tourist destination in France.

More than 7 million tourists travel to Lourdes annually to visit the shrine where, in 1858 Saint Bernadette Soubirous claimed to have been visited by the Virgin Mary. “Return to Lourdes” documents the first intercontinental pilgrimage since 2019. In 2020, the site was forced to temporarily shut down during the pandemic.

Local filmmakers Evan and Peter Scudner, of Triode Media Group, traveled with the group of pilgrims to create “Return to Lourdes.”

See the trailer for "Return to Lourdes" below: