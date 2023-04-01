Olivia Buchholz has been making music for the better part of a decade.

But on Monday, she’ll share her creations with a live audience for the first time.

Buchholz’ project, Memory Stitches, will take the Tellus360 stage on Monday, April 3, to open for the theatrical dream pop band Sound of Ceres.

Buchholz says that the music she made under a previous moniker was more private and released in a rush, “not really caring.”

“But with this music,” Buchholz says, “I’m super confident and I want people to hear it.”

The Bucks County native moved to Lancaster a year ago to be closer to her boyfriend and musical collaborator Austin Smith, who is also a drummer in the Lancaster psych rock band Before meeting Smith, Buchholz mostly created music in a solitary sense, programming electronic music on the music production software Logic and adding guitar.

After Buchholz and Smith got acquainted on Instagram as mutual fans of each other's music, Buchholz started sending Smith tracks to finish.

“It's been a year where I'll send demos and say, 'Do whatever you want, I trust you fully,’” Buchholz says. “So, this project was adding in Austin as more of a producer as opposed to just mixing and mastering.”

The first Memory Stitches album in this format, “Eternity is Here!” released in January. Sitting at six songs and a little over 20 minutes in length, the EP is brisk but travels through different sonic structures from start to finish. Though some songs feature ringing eclectic guitars, there is a dream pop undercurrent with swirling keyboard lines and Buchholz own higher register singing. One highlight is “Sabrina,” which makes numerous references to the titular “Teenage Witch” throughout its catchy chorus and verses.

While Buchholz points to ’90s dream pop artists such as Lush and the Cardigans, she is just as likely to point to “Hannah Montana” and various fictional and nonfictional Disney Channel acts of the mid-2000s. To drive this point home, the EP ends with a sugar rush dance cover of Hilary Duff’s “What Dreams are Made Of.”

In addition to music, Buchholz is an artist who creates prints, stuffed animals and other pieces of physical art that she sells on her website, Clunky Picnic.

"I feel like my art in both instances taps into that place where it could have been made years ago, and it also could be made today,” Buchholz says. “I want to tread that line of, 'When was this thing made?' That's always my goal. Even if it is bedroom pop, or a weird-looking stuffed animal I made. Me on the floor making music or illustration has a lot of similarities.”

It’s entirely possible that, if Tellus360’s Bill Speakman hadn’t reached out with the offer to open for Sound of Ceres, that Buchholz would have continued creating music independently, without a thought of performing it live. Speakman first contacted Phase Materia’s Connor Smith – also Austin’s brother – to do a solo electronic set to better fit with the music of Sound of Ceres. Smith then suggested Memory Stitches, and the ball got rolling.

“This is my first show ever, and Austin has done, like, a billion," Buchholz says. “Going into it, I was extremely nervous, because I don't usually put myself out there in that kind of way. Knowing that I have people that have played so much, I feel like I'm in a place where I can trust them and know we'll get it together. We've been practicing a lot, and it's been going great, so I'm super stoked.”

Colorado-based Sound of Ceres has been performing since 2014, touring nationally while opening for indie acts like Beach House and Purity Ring. The band pairs electronic music with a dramatic light show on stage, with band members controlling the display.

Although the majority of Memory Stitches’ set is programmed through a laptop, Smith will be on guitar while Buchholz will simply be singing, with no instrument to “hide” behind.

“I definitely did feel like I wanted to hide behind something, but then I was like, you know what? Let's just do it, let's do it all the way,” Buchholz says. “It's my first show, we'll just do it and see how it goes.”

Regardless of how the first concert goes, Buchholz knows that it will not be the last.

“After getting this one, we're super stoked to do more,” she says. “Every time we practice, we're like, 'OK, what band can we think of to open for next?' We're scheming every time. We're definitely going to play more shows after this.”