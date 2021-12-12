JP Robinson knows what it’s like to go hungry. The 36-year-old Lampeter-based author remembers looking into an empty fridge and cupboard as a kid growing up in Long Island, New York. “It’s like looking at yourself and saying, ‘I’m not important enough,’ ” Robinson says. “Everyone else is important enough to have pizza or whatever they are eating, and when I open the cupboard or the fridge and don’t see something there, it’s more along the lines of ‘OK, this is my reality, I have to deal with this, but it shouldn’t be this way.’ ”

Robinson’s own experiences and his desire to help others led him to create a program that aims to reduce food insecurity in the local community. In 2020, Robinson launched a program called Read 2 Feed, which he is running again this year. The idea is that authors like Robinson with a book available on Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited Subscription platform commit to donating 40% of their royalties through Dec. 31 to benefit Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.

“Now, as an adult, I’m in a position where I can help,” Robinson says. “I want to be the one to show people that you do matter, you are important and that even if you’re not in a position to do this yourself right now, we’re here to show you that we care enough to help you out. That’s the heart of it.”

Caring enough to help

When Robinson was 13, his family went through extreme financial troubles and they lost their house on Long Island. For the 3 ½ years the family of five spent time living in their Oldsmobile and bathing with a sponge and a bucket in a bathroom stall at a local McDonald’s. Sometimes they’d split up; his parents would move into a hotel, and he and his siblings would move in with different friends from church.

Robinson remembers people dropping off loaves of Irish soda bread and bags of bagels (“New York bagels are the best,” he says) to his family when they were struggling with food insecurity.

“It’s those memories that show me that someone cared enough to do something to help,” Robinson says.

Read 2 Feed

Robinson is working on becoming a certified real estate appraiser after a decade of teaching, most recently in the PA Virtual Charter School system. He says he was inspired to help fight food insecurity because he personally knows people dealing with the same issues he faced as a kid.

“I had students that were facing homelessness and facing food insecurity issues,” Robinson says. “So it’s not just a nebulous problem for me. It’s people that I know. So in taking that approach, Read 2 Feed was born.”

An author of 10 books, most recently “In the Dead of the Night” — the conclusion to his World War I-era historical fiction and Christian-based series “The Northshire Heritage trilogy” — Robinson found a way to benefit everyone involved with the Read 2 Feed program. The initiative raises awareness for independent authors’ work and the problem of food insecurity.

When Robinson launched Read 2 Feed in 2020, he was the only author in the program. He was able to raise $200, which he donated to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.

“One of the biggest challenges I face is convincing other authors – primarily indie authors – that giving up a part of their royalties is a good move for them to make,” Robinson says. “For better or worse, there needs to be some kind of incentive to get (writers) moving. But the bigger question is, how can we meet this growing need that our country is experiencing, our community is experiencing?”

This year Robinson was able to recruit two more authors.

“I think the program is an awesome thing because it helps people who need help with food, and it allows me to be able to show off my book, so it’s doubly cool,” says Kevin Hewitt, of Ephrata, author of “Nobody Loves Jesus,” who has committed to donating a portion of his proceeds to Read 2 Feed.

Reading and faith

Read 2 Feed combines a love of reading with the spirit of giving, an essential part of Robinson’s Christian faith. Both things, says Robinson, played an important part in his ability to navigate his hardships as a teen.

“Books were my escape. I could go back to Robin Hood’s days and read about him and his longbow or read fantasy stories so I could go anywhere and experience life in a different lens,” Robinson says. “On the spiritual side, I think it was God’s grace and my faith that I learned from my parents ... that brought me through.”

Robinson recalls meeting up with his mother one day in a laundromat during that time.

“I saw my parents sporadically — normally, like, once a week. It was really hard to meet my mom at a laundromat, and she looked at me and said, ‘I have cancer,’ ” Robinson says. “She lived another few years, but it did claim her life. My dad followed her two years after that. He died of diabetes. So it was tragedy after tragedy.”

Robinson says he followed his parents’ example of having a strong commitment to their faith and was able to get through that extremely difficult and uncertain time when he faced homelessness, food insecurity and other struggles to rise above his circumstances.

“You go to school and you put on a smile and you pretend that everything is all right but inside your hurting,” Robinson says. “There were so many wrong roads I could have gone down that could have had devastating consequences. I thank God I didn’t go down them.”

Robinson spread his message of writing and faith as the president of the Lancaster Christian Writers Association, a position he took over from founder Jeanette Windle.

“JP Robinson has been a blessing and answer to prayer in stepping into the leadership role of Lancaster Christian Writers president,” Windle says. “He is not just a great writer of high-adrenaline fiction, but is passionate about helping other writers develop their talent, especially the upcoming generation.”

Robinson says that it’s not just grand gestures that can make an impact.

“You don’t always realize what one kind deed can do for a person,” Robinson says. “The impact of what we do can last for a lifetime.”